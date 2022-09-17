Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the SeahorseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - FroglandersDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Tapas Brunch and Restaurant in Downtown San Diego- Cafe 21Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De BarrioDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - MikamiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
sdvoice.info
Lincoln’s Hornets Defeat St. Bonaventure 24-27 in Nail-Biter
This was the 11th year that M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records’ Project Impact brought the cool jazz experience to the amphitheater at Market Creek. As President of M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records, Dr. Leonard Thompson III said this year the decision was made to have one big event instead of two events spread out over the summer.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU MEN’S SOCCER EARNS 0-0 DRAW AT STANFORD
This is the Aztecs third result against a top 10 team in the last two weeks. Castro (Spanaway, Wash.) had a career-high eight saves, including a handful of highlight reel stops. “Once again when we needed a big time resilient performance, our guys answered the bell,” Head Coach Ryan Hopkins...
What Whittingham and several Utes said following San Diego State
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and several players following the victory over San Diego State.
race-day-live.com
Video: U-1 Miss HomeStreet: 2022 San Diego Bayfair Testing (Record Run)
Sep 18, 2022, For the second time in two days, Jimmy Shane laid down a fuel-restricted record lap on Mission Bay. This lap of 168.381 MPH was in the first test session on Sunday at the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup at San Diego Bayfair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
race-day-live.com
Video: GP-20 Blown Income driver Ed Preston goes for a wild ride Saturday at San Diego Bayfair
The driver did not sustain serious or life-threatening injuries. Bringing you the best Motorsports and powerboat racing news from around the globe with a strong emphasis on circuit powerboat racing but not limited to.
Tacos Don Paco to Join New Oceanside Development
The Arroyo Verde Retail Development is Currently in Construction
'One of the hottest heat waves' | National Weather Service discuss San Diego's 2-week heat wave
SAN DIEGO — The heat wave that pounded the western states at the end of August and into September, for over 10 days was record breaking on so many levels, but it was a decade in the making. Alex Tardy is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service and...
San Diego weekly Reader
Oceanside's Victor Roy stories go on
Victor Roy, whose signature is used to certify the validity of checks issued by the City of Oceanside, says the reason he was viewing “inappropriate material” at a city library was because he was on a fact-finding mission to see if one could access naughty material at an Oceanside library.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastcountymagazine.org
EXPERIENCE SKY FALCONRY RANCH IN EAST COUNTY
Discover the fabulous world of raptors right in East County’s backyard. September 19, 2022 (Alpine) -- As I hike along the dirt trail, the morning fog rolls through the canyon. A hawk swoops from a branch and glides gently by. I am in awe as this amazing creature effortlessly soars by me, heading for the sun-drenched rock just to my left. It is a treat to see this animal up close and I’m lost in the moment, completely enveloped in the East County back country. This is no chance encounter though; I am at Sky Falconry, a 40 acre ranch located in the hills of Alpine.
San Diego Business Journal
Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon
Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
Ryes and Grind Opening Soon in Oceanside
The Modern Delicatessen Will Join the LTH+ Space on South Coast Highway
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountymagazine.org
Sky Falconry
Discover the fabulous world of raptors right in East County’s backyard. September 19, 2022 (Alpine) -- As I hike along the dirt trail, the morning fog rolls through the canyon. A hawk swoops from a branch and glides gently by. I am in awe as this amazing creature effortlessly soars by me, heading for the sun-drenched rock just to my left. It is a treat to see this animal up close and I’m lost in the moment, completely enveloped in the East County back country. This is no chance encounter though; I am at Sky Falconry, a 40 acre ranch located in the hills of Alpine.
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
Chula Vista highlights Hispanic heritage with celebration
Chula Vista celebrated downtown Saturday night at the Memorial Bowl Stage.
San Diego Moms: Fall Events to Add to Your Family Calendar
The weather will start to cool down (I hope), and the fall events will begin. San Diego knows how to celebrate in the autumn months too with plenty of family-friendly gatherings in all parts of the region. Aside from the Halloween events or pumpkin patches planned, here are other happenings in the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mater Dei High School placed on lockdown for 2nd straight day
Mater Dei High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday as police responded to a report of a gun on campus that was the result of a misunderstanding, Chula Vista Police Department said.
Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian on I-15 in Scripps Ranch
A car driven by a DUI suspect struck and killed a pedestrian who ventured onto Interstate 15 in the Scripps Ranch area over the weekend, authorities reported Monday. The northbound Lexus sedan hit the pedestrian, described only as male, on a stretch of the freeway north of Miramar Road shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run Oceanside crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.
Driver loses part of left arm in Rancho Peñasquitos rollover crash
A driver involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Peñasquitos Sunday night had to have his arm amputated, according to San Diego Police.
Comments / 0