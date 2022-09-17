ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Roadrunners defeat Ice Bats 6-2

The Texas Roadrunners defeated the Austin Ice Bats 6-2 Sunday in NA3HL play at the Spirit Ice Arena. Kristoffer Svensson and Kyle Portlock scored two goals each in the win. Tyler Love and JT Burgaletta also had goals for the Roadrunners. Goalkeeper Jimmy Packee kept the Ice Bats mostly at bay with eight saves on 10 attempts.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lexington, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Lexington, TX
Sports
City
Thrall, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done

Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational

CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville

Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown

Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami

Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Merit scholarships for Neighbors

A total of eight College Station ISD seniors and one Bryan High School senior were recently named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program announced by the National Merit Scholar Corporation. CSISD National Merit semifinalists are: Nicholas Beasley, Kate Catalena, Kyler Larsen, Ryan Topf and Michael Yang of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy