Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the SeahorseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - FroglandersDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Tapas Brunch and Restaurant in Downtown San Diego- Cafe 21Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De BarrioDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - MikamiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU MEN’S TENNIS EARNS THREE VICTORIES ON SUNDAY
San Diego State competed in two singles consolation finals and one in doubles. Wildcat Invitational, Tucson, Ariz. Three Aztecs, Liam Spiers, Mathieu Josserand and Andre Saleh earned singles wins to wrap up the final day of competition at the Wildcat Invitational. Spiers faced off against independent Roko Stipetic and came...
eastcountymagazine.org
Sky Falconry
Discover the fabulous world of raptors right in East County’s backyard. September 19, 2022 (Alpine) -- As I hike along the dirt trail, the morning fog rolls through the canyon. A hawk swoops from a branch and glides gently by. I am in awe as this amazing creature effortlessly soars by me, heading for the sun-drenched rock just to my left. It is a treat to see this animal up close and I’m lost in the moment, completely enveloped in the East County back country. This is no chance encounter though; I am at Sky Falconry, a 40 acre ranch located in the hills of Alpine.
eastcountymagazine.org
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS
September 20, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Supervisors OK fee waivers for those affected by Border Fire (KPBS) The Group Seeking to Educate Conservatives to...
eastcountymagazine.org
Poway Symphony Orchestra
September 20, 2022 (Poway) — “This is probably going to be one of the biggest years ever,” said John LoPiccolo, the Poway Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor, as he addressed the August gala floor below him crowded with musicians, supporters, city councilmembers and fans. Error...
eastcountymagazine.org
eastcountymagazine.org
EVACUATIONS ORDERED IN HAUSER FIRE
September 17, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – An evacuation warning has been issued for the #HauserFire. It applies to residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive, the Sheriff reports. Evacuees can go to Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd., Pine Valley.
eastcountymagazine.org
ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE
September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
