MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
2minutemedicine.com
Individuals with autoimmune diseases may have an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases
1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
Study shows risk for developing Alzheimer’s increases in older adults who had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk — as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published...
curetoday.com
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Medical News Today
Can Opdivo adjuvant treat bladder cancer?
Doctors may recommend nivolumab (Opdivo) adjuvant for some people with bladder cancer. This includes those with a high risk of recurrence following bladder surgery and people who have received platinum chemotherapy but require further treatment. Opdivo is an immunotherapy medication that helps boost a person’s immune system to treat cancer....
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
MedicalXpress
The Ebola virus: profile of a dreaded killer
The highly contagious Ebola virus has claimed more than 15,000 lives since it was first identified in central Africa in 1976. On Tuesday, Uganda announced its first Ebola fatality since 2019 in an outbreak in the central district of Mubende. Here is a factfile on one of the world's most...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer in non-smokers: Scientists find how air pollution acts as a trigger
Researchers sought to understand the mechanism by which air pollution may induce non-small cell lung cancer in never-smokers. They found that fine particulate matter triggers inflammation in the lungs and causes lung cells with pre-existing mutations to start forming a tumor. The finding may pave the way for new potential...
MedicalXpress
How intestinal cancer stem cells evade anti-angiogenic therapy
A team led by Ludwig Lausanne's Tatiana Petrova, Jeremiah Bernier-Latmani and alum Christoph Cisarovsky identified a novel mechanism by which stem cells in intestinal tumors generate new blood vessels and evade anti-angiogenic therapy. Vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGFA) is an important supporter of both healthy and malignant angiogenesis. But anti-VEGFA therapies have had mixed success against many cancers, including colorectal cancer (CRC).
MedicalXpress
Cancer in adolescent and young adult women before pregnancy does not increase risk for stillborn births, study finds
Adolescent and young adult women who were diagnosed with cancer and received chemotherapy treatment prior to pregnancy did not have a higher risk of stillbirth, according to research led by Caitlin C. Murphy, Ph.D., MPH, with UTHealth Houston. The study was published recently in the online version of the Journal...
