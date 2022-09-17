ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three-star forward Jadyn Toppin chooses New Mexico

Richard Pitino has landed his first pledge in the Class of 2023. This afternoon, three-star power forward Jadyn Toppin announced his commitment to New Mexico. “I liked their coaching style,” Toppin said on his commitment. “They give the ball to their bigs and The Pit is unbelievable. The players are amazing guys who work hard and are dedicated.”
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy