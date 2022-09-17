Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Orioles get big win against Mulvane
AUGUSTA, Kansas—The Augusta Orioles had to wait two weeks for their first win of the year. It turns out, they had to wait another second. With a two point lead with less than a minute left to play, the Orioles looked like they had secured their first victory of the season against the Mulvane Wildcats when the clock expired as senior linebacker Thomas Johnson sacked the quarterback. But a facemask penalty gave the Wildcats new life, and it was an anxious second for the Orioles as the Wildcats set up what would’ve been a game winning field goal on an untimed down.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Chase Augur Memorial Trap Shoot
Chase Augur of Augusta was just 18 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver on July 4, 2020 in Winfield. Chase attended Bluestem Jr/ Sr Highschool and had a great love for the outdoors, sports, and sport clay shooting. Most of all, he loved his friends and family that often surrounded him, who loved him just as much.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Audrey H. Travnicek
Audrey’s life began on October 7, 1935 in Paris, IL; the daughter of Ernest Freeman and Hazel Cooley. She graduated high school and followed her passion of caring for people into nursing. Audrey was united in marriage to Meryl N. Travnicek on April 7, 1957 in Winfield, KS. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 57 years. Audrey delivered countless infants throughout her career and was very proud of the work she did. Audrey loved antiquing and finding special treasures. Christmastime was very important to Audrey and she loved the family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her children: Randy (Judy) Travnicek of El Dorado, Jeff (Jaime) Travnicek of El Dorado; Stephani (Deanna) Travnicek of El Dorado; Allison (Rick) Albright of El Dorado; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Audrey passed away on September 16, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Meryl; siblings Jack, Bonnie and Hilda and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 21 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. Audrey will be laid to rest at Blankinship Cemetery in Rosalia. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Storm Recovery
It’s been five months since an EF-3 tornado changed the lives of Andover and the surrounding areas, but the future for the Andover YMCA is closer than we think. After experiencing natural disaster in its most raw form, the YMCA spent no time wasted in making plans for rebuilding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Bea Hadsall
Bea’s life began on March 24, 1931 in Sallisaw, OK; the daughter of Jarret and Mary (Hoppis) Lister. Bea worked hard for her family and retired from Beech Aircraft after over 20 years of service. She was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Hadsall on April 6, 1996 in El Dorado. Bea loved Precious Moments and had a large Precious Moments figurine collection. She loved to travel with friends and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bea had a passion for crafting and had a whole room dedicated to making handmade greeting cards. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her son, Dwight (Jamie) Downs of Benton, KS; step sons Rick Hadsall, Guy (Rachel) Hadsall and Greg (Brian) Hadsall; step daughters Ginny Long and Molly Groton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; caregiver Christine Fisher and K-9 companion, Sara. Bea passed away on September 14, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, son Rick and siblings Walter Lister, Jewell Hunt, Goldie Davis, John Lister, George Lister, Shirley Hogoboom, and Linda Worley. Friends may gather from 5-7 on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 23 at 1pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Bea will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Alex’s House-Animal Rescue. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Bea at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
KWCH.com
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bishop Carroll alums answer a religious calling
A Bishop Carroll linebacker says his days as a Golden Eagle inspired him to become the shepherd of his own flock.
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
tiremeetsroad.com
For $650, is this 747 engine cowling for sale in Kansas your chance to make your own aerospace-themed bar?
Local pickup preferred, for obvious reasons. Logging onto Zuckbook and a friend shared an uncommon listing on Marketplace near where he lives, an entire 747 engine cowling for sale in Clearwater, Kansas for just $650. You can find the listing by clicking here. Here are screenshots of the ad and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record breaking heat first, a fall turn on schedule
Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday. Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.
Woman hospitalized after northeast Wichita blaze
Three women were inside the home when the fire started and one suffered smoke inhalation. The blaze caused about $70 thousand in damage to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
Comments / 0