Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Is Kalani Sitake a potential candidate for the Arizona State job?
Herm Edwards was fired by ASU on Sunday, and two national experts suggested BYU’s coach or Utah State’s Blake Anderson could be his replacement.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From #14 Utah’s Dominating Performance Against SDSU
SALT LAKE CITY- #14 Utah needed another dominating performance and they achieved just that against SDSU. In fact, despite a slower start on offense for the Utes in the first quarter or so, they still played their most aggressive football as a team so far in 2022 beating up on the Aztecs 35-7.
Olivia Wade leads BYU to victory over Utah in final minutes
\Olivia Wade scored twice as the BYU Cougars women’s soccer team beat the Utah Utes at South Field in Provo, Utah.
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
Utah moved up in both major polls. Where did BYU land?
Utah moved up after its 35-7 win over San Diego State, while BYU dropped following its 41-20 loss at Oregon.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
3 takeaways from No. 14 Utah’s win over San Diego State
Utah improved to 2-1 with a dominant 35-7 win over San Diego State. Here are three takeaways from the Utes’ win at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
kjzz.com
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
Utah 'Super Speeders' causing havoc at over 100 miles per hour
Since the start of 2019, troopers have stopped more than 21,000 motorists traveling 100 mph or more. It’s enough people to fill Real Salt Lake’s stadium or the LDS Conference Center.
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
Who's feeling the pain in Utah as mortgage rates climb?
Mortgage rates climbed to more than 6% last week for the first time since 2008, a moment in time when the housing market crashed.
ksl.com
Utah's own wooden car toymaker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN — A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. "If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else," the toymaker says. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man...
kslnewsradio.com
Power Outage in Saratoga Springs effecting more than 2,000 people
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reported a power outage affecting 2,017 Saratoga Springs citizens Sunday afternoon. According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, a vehicle accident led to the power outage. Police say the vehicle struck a power box, prompting power issues in a portion of the city south of Harvest Hills Blvd.
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
