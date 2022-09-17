ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Falcons#American Football#Skyridge
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
PARK CITY, UT
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power Outage in Saratoga Springs effecting more than 2,000 people

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reported a power outage affecting 2,017 Saratoga Springs citizens Sunday afternoon. According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, a vehicle accident led to the power outage. Police say the vehicle struck a power box, prompting power issues in a portion of the city south of Harvest Hills Blvd.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT

