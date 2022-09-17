REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:

REXBURG, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO