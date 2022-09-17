Read full article on original website
Wilson, Shimp, Mark help Mechanicsburg field hockey defeat East Pennsboro
Three different Mechanicsburg players scored two goals Monday in a 7-3 field hockey win against East Pennsboro.
Monica Druckenmiller, Lyza Underhill, Hailee Sheetz help Mifflin County field hockey down Chambersburg
Three different Mifflin County players scored goals Monday in a 3-0 field hockey win over Chambersburg.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
Genna Bush hits milestone as Boiling Springs field hockey roughs up Middletown
Genna Bush hit a milestone and Boiling Springs roughed up Middletown, 13-0, Monday in field hockey. Bush had two goals to hit the 100-point mark for her career.
Caroline Prokop, Hayven Mumma power Cumberland Valley field hockey past Cedar Cliff
Caroline Prokop had a goal and an assist Monday as Cumberland Valley scored a 2-0 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Monday.
Maddi Donmoyer’s 4 goals lift Bishop McDevitt field hockey to win against Milton Hershey
Maddi Donmoyer's big game Monday helped Bishop McDevitt field hockey cruise past Milton Hershey, 5-0.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Camp Hill tennis takes down Middletown
Camp Hill scored a 4-1 tennis win Monday over Middletown.
Garrett White boots home game-winner for Northern boys soccer against West Perry
Garrett White booted one home from 35 yards out Monday to lead Northern to a 1-0 win over West Perry. Nolan Wimbrough had the assist on the play.
Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle
Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
Antonio Corona leads Gettysburg boys soccer past Big Spring
Antonio Corona had two goals Monday to lead Gettysburg to a 4-2 boys soccer win over Big Spring. Yair Gonzalez Salinas and Noah Duffy each had a goal for Gettysburg.
Caleb Baine scores 2 goals for Greencastle-Antrim in win against James Buchanan
Caleb Baine scored a pair of goals Monday as Greencastle-Antrim knocked off James Buchanan, 2-0. Ethan Ford had a save for the Blue Devils, and Mason Neil had 12 for James Buchanan.
Cedar Cliff volleyball downs dover
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-0 volleyball win Monday over Dover. Scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-14.
Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team wins 1st win
Chambersburg 3, Gettysburg 1: The Trojans received goals from three different players and bagged a non-league victory over Gettysburg on the road Saturday afternoon for their second-straight win. Addie Lloyd, Aubrey Pyne and Ahsia Thomas scored the goals for Chambersburg (3-4), while Lily Nichter, Lily Cornwell and Abbey Wise provided...
James Franklin: Penn State’s Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen ‘thriving’ amid success, attention
As Penn State-Auburn came to a close, Brad Nessler bid farewell and the CBS theme song played over Saturday’s highlights. Behind the graphic that read the final score, a slow-mo video of freshman running back Kaytron Allen being lifted in the air by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu became the lasting image of Penn State’s 41-12 win.
Two Penn State standouts earn Big Ten honors for their efforts against Auburn
Nick Singleton is no ordinary freshman. He is also the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week. Singleton’s Penn State teammate, veteran safety Ji’Ayir Brown, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future
Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
Penn State report card for Auburn: James Franklin’s Nittany Lions throttle the home side in every phase
During James Franklin’s time at Penn State, the Nittany Lions have produced bigger wins than their 41-12 win over Auburn Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. But rarely has Penn State played better than it did against the Tigers.
Penn State opens as a big favorite over Central Michigan; Lions on the move in national rankings, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the early point spread for Saturday’s contest against Central Michigan, plus a big jump in the national rankings. The Lions are 3-0 and fresh off a big 41-12 win over Auburn, and they go into their return to Beaver Stadium as big favorites over Central Michigan, as noted by Jared Slanina for Black Shoe Diaries. Penn State opens as a 26-point favorite over the Chippewas, who are 1-2 after last week’s win over Bucknell (41-0) and losses to Oklahoma State (58-44) and South Alabama (38-24).
