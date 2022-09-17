ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Local "Miracle Man" recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate...
Overland Camping -- A growing industry in Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region; Overland Camping. It's an industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoying the outdoors. For many overland enthusiasts, like Jack Lusk, the event showed just...
A lifelong advocate for nuclear's power

Seth Kanter | Steven Petersen IDAHO FALLS - Seth Kanter never suspected that his love of the ocean, and more than eight years in the Navy, would eventually lead him to a career in the high desert of eastern Idaho. But as the Radiological Engineering manager at Idaho National Laboratory,...
Experience Rexburg teaches residents about the community

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Businesses and community members gathered in Porter Park to showcase Rexburg's growth and show the new college students what their adopted community has to offer. Luke Saunders, a first semester student at BYU-I, says event was a chance to learn outside of the classroom....
