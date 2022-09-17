ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

gouvu.com

Terrion leads Utah Valley at Kelsey Chugg Invitational

EDEN, Utah—Millie Terrion shot an even par 72 on Tuesday in final round of the Kelsey Chugg Invitational to lead Utah Valley with a 15th place finish at Wolf Creek Resort. Utah Valley did not compete in the team competition as the team sent six golfers to compete individually.
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

McKinlay tied for fifth, Utah Valley in third place at Ram Masters Invite

FORT COLLINS, Colorado—Brady McKinlay shot a a two-round score of 3-under-par 137 (71-66) and is tied for fifth at the Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins Colorado. Utah Valley sits in third place with a two-round 1-under-par 559 (279-280). Utah Valley is just five...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

UVU Signee signs with Phillies

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley baseball signee Andrew Walling signed with the Philadelphia Phillies this summer. Walling signed as a transfer from Mississippi State and was one of the most sought-after transfers in the country. Walling attended Eastern Oklahoma State College, where he went 10-2 record with a 2.45...
OREM, UT

