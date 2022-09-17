ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

WTNH

Pedestrian struck by car on RT. 20 in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in East Granby on Monday night, according to the state police. RT. 20 Eastbound and Westbound in East Granby were closed between International Drive and Larch Drive due to the crash. The routes have since reopened, according to a […]
EAST GRANBY, CT
WWLP 22News

One person dead after Granby Road accident in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died in a car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee Friday afternoon. Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News the person will not be identified at this time. Chicopee Police closed a section of Granby Road from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue Friday afternoon after a serious car accident. The road was closed for several hours as the Chicopee Police Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.
CHICOPEE, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Head-on collision in Hadley injuries one

HADLEY — An 18-year-old Wilbraham man suffered serious injuries after the 2007 Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with a 1968 Mack dump truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane on Monday morning, according to Hadley police. The crash, at 10:47 a.m., left the car...
HADLEY, MA
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
WTNH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it. According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time. Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Plane crashes into cornfield in Great Barrington over weekend

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Great Barrington Police responded to reports of a plane crashing into a corn field Sunday morning. The aircraft was located by responders in the field off the east end of the runway at the Walter J. Koladza Airport. Riding in the plane was a 67-year-old...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash

A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
PLAINVILLE, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke family thankful for off-duty officer who helped injured mother

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post from one Holyoke family has caught our attention. They want to thank the off-duty police officer who came to the rescue when their mother took a fall this weekend outside of their home. “This past Sunday approximately 11 in the morning, off-duty...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

VIDEO: Westfield Police seek theft suspects

An alarming robocall sent to parents in the Springfield area. Springfield man accused of pointing gun at school bus drivers. A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at school bus drivers late last week. Holyoke family extends gratitude to off-duty officer who helped injured mother. Updated:...
WESTFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
WTNH

2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police ask for help identifying vandals

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen in a home surveillance video. Investigators said on social media that believe the suspects may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalisms “motivated by bias against the residents of this same house” and that there may be another video of the incident shared online.
WESTFIELD, MA

