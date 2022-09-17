Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck by car on RT. 20 in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in East Granby on Monday night, according to the state police. RT. 20 Eastbound and Westbound in East Granby were closed between International Drive and Larch Drive due to the crash. The routes have since reopened, according to a […]
WWLP 22News
One person dead after Granby Road accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died in a car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee Friday afternoon. Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News the person will not be identified at this time. Chicopee Police closed a section of Granby Road from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue Friday afternoon after a serious car accident. The road was closed for several hours as the Chicopee Police Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.
amherstbulletin.com
Head-on collision in Hadley injuries one
HADLEY — An 18-year-old Wilbraham man suffered serious injuries after the 2007 Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with a 1968 Mack dump truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane on Monday morning, according to Hadley police. The crash, at 10:47 a.m., left the car...
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it. According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time. Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.
westernmassnews.com
Plane crashes into cornfield in Great Barrington over weekend
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Great Barrington Police responded to reports of a plane crashing into a corn field Sunday morning. The aircraft was located by responders in the field off the east end of the runway at the Walter J. Koladza Airport. Riding in the plane was a 67-year-old...
47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash
A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke family thankful for off-duty officer who helped injured mother
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post from one Holyoke family has caught our attention. They want to thank the off-duty police officer who came to the rescue when their mother took a fall this weekend outside of their home. “This past Sunday approximately 11 in the morning, off-duty...
Luis Rivera of Springfield tazed and arrested after allegedly pointing gun at two school bus drivers
A Springfield man was tazed and placed under arrest after reportedly pointing a gun at a pair of Springfield school bus drivers early Friday morning, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Luis Rivera, 27, was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of...
westernmassnews.com
VIDEO: Westfield Police seek theft suspects
An alarming robocall sent to parents in the Springfield area. Springfield man accused of pointing gun at school bus drivers. A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at school bus drivers late last week. Holyoke family extends gratitude to off-duty officer who helped injured mother. Updated:...
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
Some Westfield residents to be without water for scheduled water main repairs
Residents on Russell Road and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield will be without water Wednesday for scheduled water main repairs.
westernmassnews.com
Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
TRAFFIC: Southwick Street closed in Agawam after car crash
After a motor vehicle accident, Southwick Street is closed due to thru traffic from North West to the Southwick Line.
westernmassnews.com
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police ask for help identifying vandals
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen in a home surveillance video. Investigators said on social media that believe the suspects may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalisms “motivated by bias against the residents of this same house” and that there may be another video of the incident shared online.
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
