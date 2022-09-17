Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Bears V-ball continues strong run
If you haven’t been following the Bear Lake varsity volleyball squad this year, you may be missing magic in the making. The Lady Bears played host to Soda Springs on Sept. 15, jumped out to 2-0 set lead, and then decided, as they often do, to let the match get interesting. They lost the third set and were playing catch-up through much of the fourth.
kslsports.com
Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season
LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
Herald-Journal
Oregon couple killed in plane crash east of Preston
A husband and wife from Oregon died last Wednesday when their plane went down in the mountains east of Preston. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was on a flight from Boise, Idaho to Rock Springs, Wyoming and “were in the process of going on several cross country flights” when their aircraft crashed in a remote, mountainous area along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
footballscoop.com
Blake Anderson tells the story of his son's suicide
Utah State has dedicated this Saturday's home game with UNLV to promote mental health awareness, with staff members sharing their respective brushes with mental illness. That includes head coach Blake Anderson, who for the first time shared the story of his son Cason's suicide. I could re-tell Anderson's story, but...
kvnutalk
Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
Herald-Journal
King, Jay LaVere
Jay LaVere King, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by family, after a 2.5 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Sailini, his sons; David and Michael, his daughters Julie, Heather and Michelle; his brothers Mike, Paul, Clair, and his sisters Janis and Kaye Anne. He was preceeded in death by his infant daughter; Rebecca. Jay was born on Dec 17, 1946 to Norman and Venda King and raised in Lewiston, UT. He graduated from Skyview High, served a Spanish speaking mission in southern CA, graduated from Utah State with a bachelor's degree and an MBA from the University of Utah. He married Gayle Chubbs in 1971 and they raised their family in Pleasant Hill, CA. He enjoyed being a fun father while working as a CPA and Director for PG&E in San Francisco. New employment brought him to Nevada in 1994 where he worked as CFO for several companies while finishing raising his younger children after being separated. In 2001 he met and married his eternal sweetheart, Sailini Chanboon. They remained and worked in the Las Vegas area while they enjoyed time with their 12 grandchildren. They "retired" in 2017 and moved to North Logan to be closer to his siblings, and where they welcomed two more grandchildren. Jay loved to have his children and grandchildren come visit. He had a quick wit and fun sense of humor. He loved his family and the Lord and sought to diligently serve them both. He was always generous with what he was given, loving snacks and good food and sharing what he had with others. He was a dutiful husband, father and son. He cherished his faith in God and Jesus to the end. A public viewing will be held on Fri, Sep 24 6pm-8pm, and Sat, Sep 25 9:30am-10:30am, after which funeral services will then be held at 11am in the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1650 E 2600 N, North Logan, UT. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Jay at www.cvmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Chief Parker to burners: cool it, gents
Burn piles keep popping up around the valley, despite a burn ban in effect for Bear Lake County. On Saturday, fire units responded to a burn pile on Highway 89 north of Paris. “It’s been in effect for three months, and is still in effect,” said county fire chief Mark Parker. He said the ban will remain in place until things are significantly cooler and wetter.
kmvt
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
Herald-Journal
Kartchner, Margaret H.
Margaret H. Kartchner, 91, of Logan, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2022 in Logan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 12 pm in the Logan 5th Ward with a viewing from 10 - 11:30 am. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Thomander, Alan Romney
Thomander Alan Romney Thomander 86 Logan passed away September 19, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in Cache Valley mirrors national trend
Cache Valley has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan.
kmvt
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
ksl.com
Two Utah elementary schools recognized for 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utah schools were recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Sept. 16. Adams Elementary School in Logan and Horizon Elementary School in Washington were both recognized for their exceptional academic performance. The two become the 20th and 21st Utah schools […]
Herald-Journal
Mathews, Peggy (Olsen)
Mathews Peggy Olsen Mathews 87 Logan passed away September 17, 2022. Full obituary in the following days and at Allenmortuaries.com .
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car in crosswalk while crossing Twin Falls street
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday at approximately 5:08 a.m., in the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling...
Herald-Journal
Keisker, Richard Alan
Keisker Richard Alan Keisker 79 Providence, UT passed away September 17, 2022. White Pine Funeral Services is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Providence 10th Ward, 262 Canyon Road, Providence, with a viewing from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. For the full obituary, visit www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Herald-Journal
Class of '55 meets
On August 13, twelve of the remaining alumni of the class of 1955 (Montpelier High School) met at the Montpelier Senior center for lunch. Back row left to right: George Hemmert, Michael Bateman, Ed Guyon, Bob Evans, Greg Sparks, Allen Hayes, Nyles Mitchell, Sherman Rigby.
