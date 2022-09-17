Jay LaVere King, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by family, after a 2.5 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Sailini, his sons; David and Michael, his daughters Julie, Heather and Michelle; his brothers Mike, Paul, Clair, and his sisters Janis and Kaye Anne. He was preceeded in death by his infant daughter; Rebecca. Jay was born on Dec 17, 1946 to Norman and Venda King and raised in Lewiston, UT. He graduated from Skyview High, served a Spanish speaking mission in southern CA, graduated from Utah State with a bachelor's degree and an MBA from the University of Utah. He married Gayle Chubbs in 1971 and they raised their family in Pleasant Hill, CA. He enjoyed being a fun father while working as a CPA and Director for PG&E in San Francisco. New employment brought him to Nevada in 1994 where he worked as CFO for several companies while finishing raising his younger children after being separated. In 2001 he met and married his eternal sweetheart, Sailini Chanboon. They remained and worked in the Las Vegas area while they enjoyed time with their 12 grandchildren. They "retired" in 2017 and moved to North Logan to be closer to his siblings, and where they welcomed two more grandchildren. Jay loved to have his children and grandchildren come visit. He had a quick wit and fun sense of humor. He loved his family and the Lord and sought to diligently serve them both. He was always generous with what he was given, loving snacks and good food and sharing what he had with others. He was a dutiful husband, father and son. He cherished his faith in God and Jesus to the end. A public viewing will be held on Fri, Sep 24 6pm-8pm, and Sat, Sep 25 9:30am-10:30am, after which funeral services will then be held at 11am in the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1650 E 2600 N, North Logan, UT. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Jay at www.cvmortuary.com .

NORTH LOGAN, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO