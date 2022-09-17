Read full article on original website
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas has managed to forge an identity for itself through its first three games — all wins, surprisingly enough — as an offensive-minded team capable of putting up big points without necessarily throwing the ball all over the yard. The rest of the Big 12 is also trying to find its identity as six teams play their first league games Saturday — Iowa State with the eighth-ranked defense in the nation, TCU with the ninth-ranked offense or top-10 teams Oklahoma and Oklahoma State that have been brilliant on offense and shown some defensive chops as...
Red Raiders Announce Sellout vs. No. 19 Longhorns
Tickets for the Big 12 opener for both teams are sold out for Saturday's matchup.
Through three weeks of the college football season, there is Georgia football and there is everybody else. Just a few weeks into September, the Georgia Bulldogs have clearly separated themselves from the pack as the best team in the country. Kirby Smart’s defense is building off of last year’s historic...
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer apologized Sunday after cameras caught the second-year head coach shouting at female students who were being celebrated on the field for the 50th anniversary of Title IX during Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia. The students were slow getting off the field between...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins failed to ride the momentum from Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers into Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins and the Vikings fell 24-7 to the Eagles as it appeared Philadelphia had the veteran quarterback’s number all night. Darius...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA after using "offensive and derogatory language" in a social media post earlier this month, the league announced Tuesday. The announcement came more than a week after Edwards issued a statement apologizing for using homophobic language in an Instagram Stories...
