Russell’s 255 all-purpose yards, 4 touchdowns leads Waseca to big win over TCU

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
 3 days ago

There’s no doubt the Waseca Bluejays were looking to bounce back in a major way following an 8-7 loss against rival Marshall just a week prior. It just so happened that the Tri-City United Titans were the unfortunate souls to face the Bluejays in an eventual 47-7 win for Waseca.

A big part of Waseca’s victory was sophomore Damarius Russell, who made his presence felt on the field on the opening kickoff, which he took 78 yards to the house for a kick return touchdown to give Waseca a 7-0 lead before either offense even stepped foot on the field.

Waseca’s offense proved to be difficult to stop as senior Max Neaves broke off a 60-yard rush that ended up leading to senior quarterback Oliver O’Brien punching the ball in from two yards out. Not long after, senior running back Christian Rodriguez went 64-yards for a touchdown on one attempt following a fumble recovery.

O’Brien and Russell were on the same page all night as O’Brien hit Russell for back-to-back passing touchdowns with one going for 64 yards and one going for 10 yards.

Senior linebacker Kyle Ahlschlager put the cherry on top of a phenomenal first half by intercepting a pass and returning it 33 yards for a defensive touchdown to put the Bluejays up 42-0 going into halftime.

It didn’t take very long for Russell to reintroduce himself to the Titans in the second half as he intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards for his fourth touchdown and Waseca’s second interception returned for a touchdown.

TCU managed to put the ball into the endzone once after the Bluejays led 49-0, but the Titans’ lone seven points couldn’t match Waseca’s 400 yards of total offense with Russell accounting for 255 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, Ahlschlager and Russell led with their individual pick-sixes. Senior defensive back Gavan George led the Bluejays in tackles with five tackles. Russell and Jordan Johnston added four tackles each. Ahlschlager and Johnston both recorded 0.5 sacks. Shane Engel-Mueller forced one fumble and O’Brien recovered one fumble.

Now riding two blowout victories in the first three games of the season, Waseca looks to keep the success going into Friday when the Bluejays get to host an anticipated Section 1AAA championship game rematch against the Fairmont Cardinals.

Kickoff between Waseca and Fairmont is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Waseca High School.

