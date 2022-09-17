ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

onfocus.news

Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble Named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball by WBCA

Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble has been named the 2022 Mr. Basketball award-winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Trimble led Menomonee Falls to its first appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, scoring 26 points in a sectional-semifinal win over Green Bay East and 19 in the sectional-final triumph over De Pere.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin football players shave heads, dedicate game to classmate

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Bright shirts, shaved heads and football. Hundreds came together on Saturday, Sept. 17 to support a New Berlin West Middle School student as she fights leukemia. Saturday morning's eighth grade New Berlin West Vikings game brought out hundreds. But fans weren't fully focused on football. Norah...
NEW BERLIN, WI
WISN

It could take 70 years to replace lead water lines in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Seventy years – that's how long it could take to replace all of Milwaukee's lead water service lines at the current rate, and lead paint removal from older homes could take longer. Lead poisoning in children remains a concern for health officials. "It certainly is a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht

Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
WEST BEND, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from the Richfield Thresheree

The Richfield (WI) Historical Society hosted its annual Richfield Thresheree at the Richfield Historical Park on Sept. 17-18. A row of tractors is pictured in the top photos. Top row: Pictured are a 1954 Bolens Husky Ridemaster owned by Austin Brewer (left photo) and a three horsepower Lauson engine from the early 1900s owned by Tim Birkel (right photo).
RICHFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals

MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tow truck, car collide: Milwaukee police respond, 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 to a collision between a tow truck and car near 8th and Atkinson. Officials say one person was extricated from the wreckage – and taken to Froedtert Hospital. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning

The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
MILWAUKEE, WI

