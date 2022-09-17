Read full article on original website
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Billings Depot, looking to 2023
Michelle Williams with the Billings Depot talks about the upcoming programming happening at the depot in 2023. The Billings Depot was also recently deemed a Certified Autism Center. This means that all staff has been trained to accommodate sensory-sensitive visitors. Having this certification makes the Billings Depot an even more welcoming environment.
yourbigsky.com
Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
KULR8
Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Ave soon to be under the lights
One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
yourbigsky.com
Billings future home in Stillwater Bldg.
Billings City administrator Chris Kukulski has been working long days and spending a lot of time making sure everything is coming together for the new law and justice center to house the municipal court, city attorneys and prosecutors, and the police Department. The Stillwater building has much more room. In...
Arson fires reported at downtown Billings church, group living center
A woman was arrested early Tuesday after police said she set several fires at a downtown Billings church and a nearby dormitory housing nearly 20 people.
Man Shot in Intersection on Billings Southside. Suspects Unknown
It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17). According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.
yourbigsky.com
Try out these cheap eats in Billings
These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
2 veterans return to Billings Sunday after Honor Flight
When the 87-year-olds came around the corner at the airport, they were not expecting to see the crowd gathered for them at the bottom of the stairs.
Fairfield Sun Times
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year
A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
Suspect named in shooting on Billings Rims
Authorities have taken custody of Nathan Pretty Weasel as the suspect with the investigation ongoing. The report said the victims are a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man.
Listeners Give Top Reasons Why They Might Leave Billings
So today for on-air conversation with you listeners out there, we asked if you have really ever contemplated moving away from Billings and what would be the reason for doing so. There were many different responses but the consensus is the same: That Billings has really changed over the last...
