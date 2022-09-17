Read full article on original website
Noelle Lenoir to Give 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani Lecture at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
paininthepass.info
Roadwork Alert On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia This Week
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Roadwork lane closure on Monday September 19 – Friday September 23, 2022 on Summit Valley Road between 8am and 5pm* each day. The lane closure will be between Ranchero Rd/Hesperia Airport and Highway 138. This closure will allow crews to pave parts...
paininthepass.info
Phelan Road Intersection Improvements Project
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Roadwork will soon begin on Phelan Road this will improve the traffic intersections and to make it safer for everybody that travels this dangerous road. The roadwork is consists of widening of four (4) intersections on Phelan Road to accommodate left-turn and right-turn...
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
paininthepass.info
Multiple Vehicle Crash In Adelanto Leaves One Person Dead On Hwy 395
ADELANTO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Victor Valley Station reported a deadly three-vehicle collision on Highway 395 Sunday night. The crash happened at about 4:56am Sunday on September 18, 2022. This prompted the freeway to close for several hours. Through investigation, it was determined Christopher Dixon, 35-year-old resident of Adelanto was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 395, waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Auburn Avenue. David Gillis, a 49-Year-Old Resident of Georgia driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra who was also traveling northbound on US Highway 395, rear-ended Dixon. The impact forced Dixon’s vehicle into the southbound lane of the highway, where it was broadsided by a southbound vehicle, driven by Juan Diaz-Pascasio, a 33-year-old Resident of Victorville driving a 2020 Dodge Durango.
Drivers beware: Eastbound lanes of 91, westbound lanes of 60 closed for construction over weekend
Drivers are warned to steer clear of the SR-91 Freeway in Corona over the weekend, where an extended road closure will last from Friday evening to Monday morning as construction crews work on one of a slew of projects planned for the ever-busy roadway. Additionally, the westbound lanes of SR-60 will be closed in Chino for alternate construction projects and several lanes of westbound I-10 will be closed in Ontario.All lanes of the eastbound lanes of the 91 will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, including both the eastbound 91 Express Lanes and eastbound 91 Main...
Traffic Collision Impact Traps Passenger for Nearly 1 Hour
San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters worked for approximately an hour to extricate a person trapped in the heavily damaged front passenger area of a minivan after a collision involving parked vehicles early Saturday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 17, to a traffic collision...
paininthepass.info
High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
Dramatic video captures moment powerful mudslide rushes past Forest Falls home
Dramatic new doorbell video illustrates just how powerful last week's storm was in San Bernardino County.
Overturned Semi-Trailer Involves Multiple Vehicles on 10 Freeway in Fontana
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-trailer with multiple vehicles involved on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Sierra Avenue in the city of Fontana on Sunday, Sept. 18, around 2:35 a.m. Once officers and...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 11:26… Read more "Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision"
L.A. Weekly
Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Alessandro Boulevard [Moreno Valley, CA]
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Elsworth Street. The collision occurred around 8:34 p.m., near Elsworth Street. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking south across the street with a shopping cart. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked directly in front of an oncoming 2019 Toyota Tacoma. The...
Gas leak prompts precautionary evacuation of residences in San Jacinto
A gas line rupture in San Jacinto today prompted a precautionary evacuation of multiple residences in a neighborhood just north of Highway 74.
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
foxla.com
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
NBC Los Angeles
Redlands Police Investigating Series of Residential Burglaries
The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries that started being reported at the beginning of September. In many of the reported incidents the individuals accessed the residences through forced entry of a rear sliding glass door. Once they made their way in they ransacked the home and stole items like safes, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
foxla.com
8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
