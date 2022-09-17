Sandisfield — For those 900 full-time residents who call Sandisfield home (a group among which I count myself), there is lots to love about this off-the-beaten path locale. Situated just north of the Connecticut border at the intersection of Routes 8 and 57, nestled between Sandy Brook and the Farmington River Valley, the ostensibly tiny town’s borders are massive—boasting the most square miles of any town in Berkshire County. Denizens of New Boston have new bragging rights after the village was approved by the Massachusetts Historical Commission and the U.S. Department of the Interior for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

SANDISFIELD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO