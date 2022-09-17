Read full article on original website
John F. Rogers, 70, of Lenox
The family of John F. Rogers is saddened to announce that he passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home in Lenox on Saturday, September 10, 2022. John was born on June 3, 1952, to the late Dr. Donald B. and Jean F. Rogers at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He came to Northampton as an infant and was educated in the public schools there, graduating from Northampton High School in 1970 as class president. John received his undergraduate degree from Yale College in 1974 and his law degree from Georgetown University three years later.
BITS & BYTES: New Shakespeare & Co. play; Berkshire Pottery Tour; Festival Latino; Illustrating Race symposium; dance at The Foundry
Shakespeare & Co. stages Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues. Lenox– Shakespeare & Company will stage “Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues” by Charles Smith at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre from September 23 through October 30. Directed by Raz Golden, “Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues” centers on the...
New Boston to be listed on National Register of Historic Places
Sandisfield — For those 900 full-time residents who call Sandisfield home (a group among which I count myself), there is lots to love about this off-the-beaten path locale. Situated just north of the Connecticut border at the intersection of Routes 8 and 57, nestled between Sandy Brook and the Farmington River Valley, the ostensibly tiny town’s borders are massive—boasting the most square miles of any town in Berkshire County. Denizens of New Boston have new bragging rights after the village was approved by the Massachusetts Historical Commission and the U.S. Department of the Interior for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lawrence ‘Butch’ Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield
Lawrence “Butch” Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield died Wednesday September 14, 2022 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Butch was born in Milford, Mass. on September 22, 1950 son of Lawrence Irwin Jr. and Theresa (Shurick) Ray. He graduated from Blackstone High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree from Coyne Electrical School in Newton, Mass.
BUSINESS BRIEFS: BAC opens second location; new Head Start program; new EDs at CDCSB and NBUW; new BFAIR Clinical Director; interim ED at CREATE
Berkshire Art Center announces expansion to second location in Pittsfield. Stockbridge—Berkshire Art Center (formerly IS183 Art School) has announced it will be expanding to a second location in Pittsfield, the Brothership Building at 141 North Street, this month. The opening will be held on Friday, September 30, from 5 – 7 p.m., and is open to the public.
Residents, organizations team up to Smash the Stigma
Great Barrington — Letting residents know that help is out there for addiction and substance use disorder was the theme of the Smash the Stigma event that was held at the Town Hall Gazebo on Saturday, September 17. Representatives from several organizations were at the event in booths to...
CONCERT PREVIEW: West Stockbridge Historical Society presents the Rick McLaughlin Trio featuring Sheryl Bailey and Yoron Israel
West Stockbridge — In case you hadn’t noticed, Berklee College of Music in Boston is a motherlode of monstrously skilled jazz musicians. (For jazz studies, Jazzfuel.com ranks only two music schools higher than Berklee: Juilliard and New England Conservatory.) And people who have taught or studied at Berklee keep turning up in the Berkshires. Yoko Miwa, for example. Also Daryl Lowery, Kirill Gerstein, Max Levinson, George Russell, Richard Boulanger, and Jonathan Bass (not to mention saxophone phenomenon Grace Kelly).
Berkshire Busk! closes second season
Great Barrington — The second season of The Berkshire Busk! came to a close on Saturday, September 3. The event started out in late May with performances every Friday night, Saturday afternoons and evenings all throughout the downtown area, including Railroad Street, The Triplex/Barrington Courtyard, the First Congregational Church, and in front of multiple businesses on Maple Street.
FAA, police department, investigating plane crash in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — The town’s police department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that occurred on Sunday, September 18. According to a press release by the department, on September 18 at around 11:33 a.m., the department received a 911 call reporting a single-engine plane crash in a corn field behind 146 Hurlburt Rd. The plane was located by emergency responders in the field beyond the east end of the runway at the Walter J. Koladza Airport.
Bridge and guardrail repair on I-90
Berkshire County — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be conducting overnight guardrail repair operations and daytime bridge repair work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Otis, Lee, Becket, and Stockbridge. The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, through 5 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
