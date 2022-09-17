Phoenix mayor calls out ‘awful actions’ of Suns owner Robert Sarver, city now investigating potential actions

The NBA offseason is usually dramatic in unimaginable ways. In the 2022 offseason though, it was relatively quiet. No major free agency transactions occurred, but a few trades pushed teams into further contention, such as the Donovan Mitchell deal that sent him off to the Cleveland Cavaliers. For the Charlotte Hornets though, it was frustratingly silent for the fans. Several of them took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on it. Most of which included that LaMelo Ball didn’t receive any help. Hornets management didn’t add any impact players, but they did keep their core tight, which is why it is their best move of the offseason. Roster change and turnover aren’t always good. Staying consistent with the same guys could produce different results in 2022-23.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO