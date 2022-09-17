Phoenix mayor calls out ‘awful actions’ of Suns owner Robert Sarver, city now investigating potential actions

Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers
Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James
LeBron James has officially done it. After years and years of jokes about his receding hairline, the Los Angeles Lakers star has finally accepted his fate as a balding man, like the millions of 40-ish males out there. Check out King James looking ecstatic showing off his clean shaven head: LeBron finally gave up on […] The post NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gregg Popovich reacts to Aces’ Becky Hammon winning WNBA title in first season after leaving Spurs
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship on Sunday. Aces head coach Becky Hammon certainly made her presence known in her first year with the team. Hammon was previously a member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich has only had good things to say about her over the years, and that continued following Becky Hammon’s WNBA championship victory, per the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter.
Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and team general manager Rob Pelinka were originally set to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. For some reason, however, the pre-scheduled press conference was abruptly canceled just before it started. Apparently, there was no reason given as...
Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics
If the Boston Celtics decide to look for a Robert Williams III replacement while the big man recovers from surgery, they could consider LaMarcus Aldridge for the role. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics showed a “little interest” in Aldridge this summer. Now with Williams set to undergo surgery and be sidelined for […] The post Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 most shocking Warriors results from ESPN’s 2022-23 NBArank
Training camp for the 2022-23 season tips off league-wide in a few days, which can only mean one thing: A deluge of NBA player rankings from legacy media outlets. Most prominent among them, of course, is ESPN’s NBArank, back for a 12th consecutive year to fete basketball’s best players and anger fan bases across the NBA landscape. ESPN released Nos. 100-25 in this season’s edition of NBArank on Tuesday, with four Golden State Warriors making the cut.
RUMOR: How Robert Williams will impact Grant Williams’ contract extension talks
The Boston Celtics have most of their players under contract for the next few years, however, they still have an important decision to make regarding Grant Williams. Outside of Al Horford, Williams is the only key member of the Celtics who will become a free agent in 2023. According to Sean Deveny of Heavy.com, there’s “optimism” surrounding the likelihood of Williams earning a new contract extension before the 2022-23 season begins.
‘It’s unfinished business’: Dennis Schroder reveals conversations with LeBron James ahead of revenge season with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed veteran Dennis Schroder to add extra guard depth to the team. LeBron James was not shy about sharing his honest thoughts on Schroder’s return to LA. LeBron took to Instagram to shout out Schroder when the news originally broke. “Yessir!! So da*n happy to have you back!! You’re like […] The post ‘It’s unfinished business’: Dennis Schroder reveals conversations with LeBron James ahead of revenge season with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Markieff Morris can bring to the Nets this season
Markieff Morris came to the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. On the surface, this may seem like a relatively insignificant signing. However, a recent report said ownership played a role in what the team deemed an important acquisition. According to Marc Stein, the Nets considered signing Morris “sufficiently significant” to the point where […] The post What Markieff Morris can bring to the Nets this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard reflects back on the heartwarming moments with his mom before NBA stardom
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard committed his future to the franchise this past summer, signing a two-year, $122 million extension that will keep him in RIP City through the 2026-27 season. He’s come a long way from being selected in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State, a school not known for its basketball.
HBO set to release Jeremy Lin ‘Linsanity’ documentary on epic 2012 Knicks season
HBO is set to release ’38 At The Garden’, a documentary about former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin. Lin took the NBA by storm in 2012. He not only broke old stereotypes, but Lin was a vital piece to the puzzle during the Knicks 2012 campaign. HBO released a trailer for the upcoming documentary […] The post HBO set to release Jeremy Lin ‘Linsanity’ documentary on epic 2012 Knicks season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We all thought he was out of his mind’: Draymond Green reflects on learning Steve Kerr’s offense
A vocal, passionate set of fans weren’t the only ones who questioned the Golden State Warriors replacing Mark Jackson with Steve Kerr in 2014 following the team’s first back-to-back playoff appearances since the Run TMC era. A young Draymond Green and his teammates, it turns out, were initially skeptical of the significant changes Kerr implemented in his first training camp as a head coach.
Victor Wembanyama drops major reveal on NBA draft expectations
With Victor Wembanyama coming out for the 2023 NBA Draft, the rest of the field is pretty much just competing for second place. The 18-year-old is seen as a generational talent given his Rudy Gobert-like frame and defensive acumen mixed with an extraordinary offensive repertoire that makes him look like the MyPlayer freak we all created that one time when we were bored. But while it’s basically a foregone conclusion for Wembanyama to go first, it’s not the be-all and end-all for him if he were to drop down to second, or apparently even 20th.
Canelo Alvarez drops bold take on hypothetical LeBron James boxing career
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the world’s greatest athletes, so much so that the NBA star has frequently had his potential in other sports discussed at length. Boxing legend Canelo Alvarez weighed in on how he thinks James would fare in the boxing ring, and the Mexican sensation didn’t hold back with his praise for LeBron. During an interview with GQ on Sept. 15, Alvarez admitted that he thinks LeBron is a gifted enough athlete to have pursued a career in boxing, should he put in the work.
Hornets: Charlotte’s best move of 2022 NBA offseason
The NBA offseason is usually dramatic in unimaginable ways. In the 2022 offseason though, it was relatively quiet. No major free agency transactions occurred, but a few trades pushed teams into further contention, such as the Donovan Mitchell deal that sent him off to the Cleveland Cavaliers. For the Charlotte Hornets though, it was frustratingly silent for the fans. Several of them took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on it. Most of which included that LaMelo Ball didn’t receive any help. Hornets management didn’t add any impact players, but they did keep their core tight, which is why it is their best move of the offseason. Roster change and turnover aren’t always good. Staying consistent with the same guys could produce different results in 2022-23.
