Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays
Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
'Great Day To Not Be In Jackson': Mississippi Gov Mocks City's Water Crisis
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is under fire for joking about Jackson just one day after the city's boil water notice was lifted for its 150,000 residents who were left without clean drinking water for weeks.
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
WLBT
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
fox40jackson.com
72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
21-year-old Mississippi woman killed in head-on collision
A 21-year-old Mississippi woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday. Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life in an attempt to rescue the woman, later identified as Skylar Cassie Beliew, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Beliew’s vehicle reportedly collided with a pickup truck before 4 p.m. Tuesday...
WTOK-TV
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) - A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up. Carson Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 6. According to Jefferson Davis...
WLBT
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said
Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
fox40jackson.com
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t...
fox40jackson.com
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after a shooting incident inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Department says Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, tried to steal from a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
