Jackson, MS

footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
JACKSON, MS
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
DURANT, MS
fox40jackson.com

72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car

A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said

Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

