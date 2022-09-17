Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco approves Lester Gibson Way designation for part of Washington
Waco is renaming part of Washington Avenue after Lester Gibson, the former McLennan County commissioner best known for not shying away from conflicts over racial equity. After a public hearing, Waco City Council voted to give Washington Avenue the honorary title “Lester Gibson Way” from University Parks Drive to Sixth Street. Special street signs will display the name, along with standard Washington Avenue signs. The five-block stretch passes by Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, where Gibson served as county commissioner for 28 years. He died in June at the age of 73.
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Trial testimony: Waco police didn't settle on suspect in early hours of murder investigation
On the first day of trial testimony for a Waco man accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room, the Waco police officers who were first to the scene said they were not sure during the early hours of the investigation that he was their suspect.
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County raises base pay to $15 an hour
McLennan County commissioners are making $15 an hour the least anyone can make working for the county. Commissioners already voted to give all county staffers a 9% pay raise effective Oct. 1, when the new budget year begins. Commissioners wanted to make county pay competitive with other employers, including businesses...
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
Comments / 0