Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Liberty Parade Travels Through Santa Clarita

Cars portraying their patriotism took to the streets of Santa Clarita on Sunday during Constitution Week in a “Liberty Parade.”. Put together by local Cindy Josten, the Liberty Parade took place one day after the 235th year anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by the founding fathers on Sept. 17, 1787.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return

Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Associated Press

Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

27th Annual River Rally Clean Up: Working toward a cleaner SCV

Santa Clarita hosted its’ 27th Annual River Rally Clean Up Saturday as an opportunity for the community to help clean the city’s river bed. Volunteers poured into the event at 8 a.m. sharp, ready to clean the South Fork of the Santa Clara River. Breakfast items, snacks, coffee...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
signalscv.com

Barger announces $2.3 million for homeless outreach in 5th District

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across her district. In her announcement on Monday, the 5th District supervisor said the funding will support four new outreach teams that will provide services exclusively in the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley, portions of the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

OLPH BBQ returns after pandemic hiatus

What originally started as a small picnic nearly 80 years ago, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help barbecue has ballooned into a large community event — attended by hundreds this past weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. The 78th annual barbecue returned following a brief hiatus...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Cheers to California Wine Month

Oenophiles will want to raise a glass to California Wine Month. Every September the wineries of the Golden State celebrate the grape harvest. It’s a great time to explore and taste new wines. Visit a winery in a unique setting, or a winery close to your own backyard. Cheers!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Arrested In Castaic For Vandalism After Argument Turns Physical

A woman was arrested in Castaic Sunday after she was allegedly in a verbal argument with another individual which turned into physical vandalism. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at a gas station in Castaic after two individuals were involved in a verbal argument, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

OLPH’s annual BBQ returns this weekend

Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s annual barbecue is returning this weekend. OLPH is a Catholic church located in Newhall offering love, prayer and hope, according to their mission statement. Their annual barbecue is scheduled to take place from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday at 23225 Lyons Ave. The daily...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests

Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman With Outstanding DUI Warrant Arrested In Castaic For Public Intoxication

A woman with an outstanding driving under the influence (DUI) warrant was arrested in Castaic for public intoxication Saturday. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic regarding an intoxicated female transient, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “Upon...
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Debate Over the Removal of Peafowls

Peafowls have long been residents of Arcadia, and they remain to be one of the most special aspects of the city. However, Arcadia is not the first home of the peafowls; they were brought over from India in the late 19th century by Elias J. (Lucky) Baldwin, the man who founded the city. After purchasing Rancho Santa Anita for $200,000 in 1875, Baldwin brought in the peafowls to enhance the area, which is now known as the Los Angeles (LA) County Arboretum. However, the peafowl population gradually expanded out of the Arboretum into nearby cities, such as Pasadena.
ARCADIA, CA
signalscv.com

Hart High School committee votes to remove book from library

Committee decides ‘This Book Is Gay’ is inappropriate for students. A complaint was made against a book found at Hart High School’s library for being inappropriate, and a committee then voted to remove the book from its library after deliberation, according to district officials. David LeBarron, director...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

