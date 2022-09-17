There are at least seven Power 5 conference football teams within 270 miles of Athens, which means that traveling to those sites for the Bulldogs has often been by bus. For the South Carolina game in Columbia, five chartered buses took the team and administrative staff to the capital city of the Palmetto State. It took less than three hours one way. The chosen route was U.S. 78 East until the traveling party connected with I-20 at Thomson, which became the Interstate thoroughfare to Columbia.

ATHENS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO