ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition

A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash

A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Russellville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
14news.com

Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man killed in accident near Logan-Todd County line

Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Todd County Bale Trail officially begins Saturday

Todd County’s annual Bale Trail officially commences Saturday. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Groves says 64 residents, businesses and organizations across Todd County are creating sculptures made of rolls, bales, or loose hay. The Todd County Bale Trail attracts tourists from several states and has garnered statewide attention including a 2021 Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Events Excellence Award.
TODD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Colonels#The Christian Co#The Hopkinsville Tigers#The Logan Co#F M Bank#Newsradio 95 3 Fm
whopam.com

Trigg County man dies after Friday accident

A Trigg County man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday at South Road and New Hope Road. Eighty-nine year old David Ray Kyler died Saturday at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to an obituary from Goodwin Funeral Home. Sheriff Aaron Acree says Kyler was in...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

I-24 EB ramps to close for 3-4 weeks at KY 115 in Oak Grove

The I-24 eastbound on and off-ramps at KY 115 in Oak Grove will be closed for an extended period of time, beginning about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will last three to four weeks and the closure is necessary for the contractor to complete the removal of the concrete pavement at the ramp areas.
OAK GROVE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Found With Gun During School Football Game

A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
whopam.com

David Ray Kyler

(Age 89, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Wednesday September 21st at 2pm at Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Augusta “Gustie” Mae Joiner Compton

(80, Hopkinsville) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville with burial to follow in Flatlick Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

College Sports Roundtable

(Louisville, KY) — A four-star basketball prospect is committing to Louisville. Curtis Williams Junior announced yesterday he’s joining the Cardinals for the 2023 season. The six-foot-six forward is the 69th ranked prospect in the nation according to 24-7 sports. >>Wide Receiver Commits To Louisville Football. (Louisville, KY) —...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In West 18th Street Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 18th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 am a car was eastbound on West 18th Street when an SUV on High Street collided with the car. The crash pushed the SUV into a utility pole before...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Martha Sumner Thomas

(90, Cadiz) Graveside services will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery, Riley Hollow Road, Cadiz, KY . Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal

A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Damaging Hospital Door

A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal mischief after an incident at Jennie Stuart Health Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Jaymare Peterson was in the hospital waiting room when he attempted to run out of the hospital and damaged a mechanical door causing around $2,000 in damage. He was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County

Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy