Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
whopam.com
HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition
A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash
A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
whopam.com
Man killed in accident near Logan-Todd County line
Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.
whopam.com
Todd County Bale Trail officially begins Saturday
Todd County’s annual Bale Trail officially commences Saturday. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Groves says 64 residents, businesses and organizations across Todd County are creating sculptures made of rolls, bales, or loose hay. The Todd County Bale Trail attracts tourists from several states and has garnered statewide attention including a 2021 Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Events Excellence Award.
whopam.com
Cross drain replacement to close section of Apex-White Plains Road Tuesday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along Apex-White Plains Road in Christian County Tuesday. It’s to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 813. The work will begin at 8:00 am with completion scheduled for 2:00 pm the same day. The work zone is between #5...
whopam.com
Trigg County man dies after Friday accident
A Trigg County man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday at South Road and New Hope Road. Eighty-nine year old David Ray Kyler died Saturday at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to an obituary from Goodwin Funeral Home. Sheriff Aaron Acree says Kyler was in...
whopam.com
I-24 EB ramps to close for 3-4 weeks at KY 115 in Oak Grove
The I-24 eastbound on and off-ramps at KY 115 in Oak Grove will be closed for an extended period of time, beginning about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will last three to four weeks and the closure is necessary for the contractor to complete the removal of the concrete pavement at the ramp areas.
whvoradio.com
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game
A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M Limits High Scoring Austin Peay In 28-3 Loss In Home Opener
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a return to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) faced a team in Austin Peay (3-1, 0-0 ASUN) that had scored over 100 points in their last two games and dropped only a 28-3 decision in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, September 17.
whopam.com
David Ray Kyler
(Age 89, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Wednesday September 21st at 2pm at Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Augusta “Gustie” Mae Joiner Compton
(80, Hopkinsville) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville with burial to follow in Flatlick Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
whopam.com
College Sports Roundtable
(Louisville, KY) — A four-star basketball prospect is committing to Louisville. Curtis Williams Junior announced yesterday he’s joining the Cardinals for the 2023 season. The six-foot-six forward is the 69th ranked prospect in the nation according to 24-7 sports. >>Wide Receiver Commits To Louisville Football. (Louisville, KY) —...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In West 18th Street Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 18th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 am a car was eastbound on West 18th Street when an SUV on High Street collided with the car. The crash pushed the SUV into a utility pole before...
whopam.com
Martha Sumner Thomas
(90, Cadiz) Graveside services will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery, Riley Hollow Road, Cadiz, KY . Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
wkdzradio.com
Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal
A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Damaging Hospital Door
A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal mischief after an incident at Jennie Stuart Health Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Jaymare Peterson was in the hospital waiting room when he attempted to run out of the hospital and damaged a mechanical door causing around $2,000 in damage. He was...
wkdzradio.com
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County
Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
