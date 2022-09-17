Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tehechapi News
Football remains undefeated with win over Arvin
The Warriors' overall record remains unblemished at the halfway mark of the regular season after a 28-10 victory over Arvin last Friday night. Mountain Football is the first team since the 2002 season to go undefeated after five games, but the Warriors had to earn it after relinquishing the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter against the Bears.
Bakersfield Californian
Offensive struggles doom BC football in 24-14 loss to Golden West
Just before halftime Saturday night, Bakersfield College faced fourth down from Golden West's 1-yard line, trailing 14-7. A well-executed play could put the Renegades in a tie game at halftime. Anyale Velazquez took a handoff from quarterback Joseph Campbell out of the pistol and was denied on a run up...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield announces pair of road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Sept. 18, 2022
Cindy Davis, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Graveside, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
KGET 17
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking.
Bakersfield Channel
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Shafter
SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified a bicyclist that was struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 43 in Shafter on Sept. 12. Francisco Saldivar, 44, of Shafter was riding a bicycle around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 43, north of Cherry Street. He died at the scene, said the coroner.
Bakersfield Californian
Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup
More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization. Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments,...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in West Bakersfield Saturday night
According to the BPD, officers responded to an accident Saturday night at around 9:00 p.m at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
John Dungan Gets Three Consecutive Sentences in Santa Barbara Triple Homicide
Nearly three years after intentionally swerving his Chevy Camaro into oncoming traffic at nearly 120 miles per hour in October 2019 — smashing head-on into another vehicle and killing 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her two children — John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life by Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara on Monday.
Tehechapi News
CalPortland makes deal to buy Tehachapi cement plant
Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner sometime next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month goes through. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement plant just east of the city of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire its West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash on Oct. 1. This included the Tehachapi plant once known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
theshafterpress.com
Miss Wasco Rose Queen contestants shine
The Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant last Thursday was nothing but spectacular. All seven contestants sparkled on stage. The competition was fierce, but Ensley Mehlberg took home the title. Mehlberg also received the award for physical fitness and was the talent winner. "I feel really happy. I am still shaking....
delanonow.com
What residents in Delano NEED to know
There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
BPD investigating deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in central Bakersfield Saturday morning.
theloopnewspaper.com
Good fortune for Tehachapi – meet the new owner of the Great Wall restaurant
A culinary makeover from the inside out has taken place at the Great Wall Chinese restaurant over at 807 Tucker Rd., Ste. F., in Tehachapi. A new family has taken over all operations and tasty new menu items are now available. The friendly and humble Kaibin Chen (K.B.) – who...
wascotrib.com
Credit union to open its doors
Strata Credit Union will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Sept. 29, to introduce its latest branch to benefit underserved communities like Wasco. "This is a $3.4 million investment that the credit union is making in the community of Wasco. It is a celebration, and we are inviting residents of Wasco to come join us," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of sales and membership.
Comments / 0