Burbank, CA

myburbank.com

Burbank Police Capture Burglary Suspects After High Speed Pursuit

Burbank’s Joint Air Support Unit (Air 1) played a significant role in capturing four burglary suspects Friday night. On September 16, at about 9:10 pm, police received a call from someone, who was not at home at the time, that he had seen three men jump the fence in the back of his property. All three were wearing dark clothing and had backpacks. A neighbor’s alarm also sounded shortly after, indicating a possible break-in. (It was later confirmed that a burglary had taken place).
BURBANK, CA
nypressnews.com

Man found dead inside business in Carson, authorities say

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a business in Carson early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. It happened inside the business located in the 1700 block of E. Del Amo Boulevard. The sheriff’s department told Eyewitness News an employee found...
CARSON, CA
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino

09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Police investigating reported stabbing at Mission Community Hospital

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing inside of Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene of the stabbing at around 6:50 p.m., where one person was said to be suffering from a stab wound, stemming from an incident that occurred inside of the hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit

A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting erupts in Compton near high school

COMPTON, Calif. – A shooting was reported in Compton that left one injured Sept. 18. According to the Citizen app, a man was shot near a backpack giveaway at Dominguez High School. The only description of the suspect was that they were an “armed man” who fled on foot....
COMPTON, CA

