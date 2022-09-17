ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Coalition of leaders: Urgent action needed for food security

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders from Europe, the Americas and Africa called Tuesday for urgent action and funding to ease a growing global food security crisis that has been exacerbated by Russia’s war with Ukraine and, thanks to climate change, threatens to get worse in coming years. Speaking...
WORLD
SFGate

GLIMPSES: If you give a crown prince a cricket cookie ...

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he's going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sampled the confection topped with dried crickets while participating in Tuesday's session on sustainable food at the Citizen Sustainability Summit. The summit, put on by the Danish consulate in New York, aligns with this year's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Queen Elizabeth

Comments / 0

Community Policy