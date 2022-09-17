UNITED NATIONS (AP) — If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he's going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sampled the confection topped with dried crickets while participating in Tuesday's session on sustainable food at the Citizen Sustainability Summit. The summit, put on by the Danish consulate in New York, aligns with this year's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO