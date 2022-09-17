ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU, IU home-and-home is a good football deal

By MARK MATHIS Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Going 0-4 lifetime against an opponent usually isn’t good for business as a football team, but Western Kentucky University gets some good out of its home-and-home series with Indiana University.

WKU is 0-4 against the Hoosiers, but the Hilltoppers had one of their most special nights of football in Bowling Green since joining the FBS in 2007 last September when they met IU in front of 25,171 fans jammed into Houchens-Smith Stadium. It was a tremendous atmosphere, even with Indiana surviving 33-31 in a game that came down to the final minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
City
Bowling Green, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Indiana University#Bowling#American Football#College Football#Iu#Hoosiers#Fbs#Houchens Smith Stadium
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
246
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy