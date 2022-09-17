Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
510 Families
Play Tourist at San Francisco’s Aquarium of the Bay & Pier 39
One of my family’s favorite places to visit in San Francisco at Pier 39. Yes, the part of the city many locals think is just for visiting tourists is special for East Bay kids, too. We love to visit Pier 39 and Aquarium of the Bay for a fun day trip that’s all about sea creatures and the waters of the Bay.
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to Charity
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: A boutique hotel located just steps from Union Square in San Francisco, Hotel Spero features 236 spacious guest rooms, including 23 suites. Having recently been renovated, Hotel Spero offers a unique soul and spirit by blending its storied past with modern comforts. Unwind in the contemporary guest accommodations like the City View Deluxe guestrooms that feature sweeping views of The City or experience the tranquility of the Serenity Suite. Enjoy the grand historic lobby along with a top-of-the-line fitness center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
potreroview.net
LUMA Becomes Mission Bay’s First Hotel
In June, LUMA Hotel opened at 100 Channel Street, marking the arrival of Mission Bay’s first hotel. Although early placards had announced development of Marriot-owned lodging, that chain was never part of actual plans. The guesthouse is LUMA’s west coast outpost; the brand also has a hotel located in Manhattan’s Times Square.
santaclaranews.org
Busy Santa Clara Art & Wine Festival Draws Good Crowds and Political Candidates
This past weekend, Santa Clara’s annual Art & Wine Festival drew good crowds on Saturday with less attendance on Sunday because of rain. Initially, 25,000 people were expected to attend the 40th anniversary event in Central Park but that number may have been lower because of the weather. The...
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
SFStation.com
65th Annual Armenian Food Festival 2022
Admission (kids 6 & under free) admission (kids 6 & under free) (near Lake Merced & SFSU)
7 spots in San Francisco to find decadent gluten-free, vegan treats
Strap in for skewered mochi delicately decorated with red bean paste and fresh strawberries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
KTVU FOX 2
Hip Hop star G-Eazy joins Oakland Roots ownership group
Musician, and entrepreneur Gerald Earl Gillum, better known as G-Eazy is the newest member of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul ownership group. G-Eazy, an Oakland native, said he couldn't pass up on the opportunity. "There are not many things or places that have helped define me and my career...
KTVU FOX 2
Sunday storms lead to Monday clean up across the Bay Area
A series of storms hit neighborhoods all across the Bay Area on Sunday. The storms left many fallen trees in the path now residents are working to get everything cleaned up.
KTVU FOX 2
More rain needed in the Bay Area to put a damper on fire season
SAN FRANCISCO - It was a wet weekend across the Bay Area and the rain brought some much-needed relief following a brutal heat wave. "The rain was definitely a welcome sight," said Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal. He said during a storm, burn scar areas are a concern....
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
sfstandard.com
Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs
One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
Comments / 0