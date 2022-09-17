ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
510 Families

Play Tourist at San Francisco’s Aquarium of the Bay & Pier 39

One of my family’s favorite places to visit in San Francisco at Pier 39. Yes, the part of the city many locals think is just for visiting tourists is special for East Bay kids, too. We love to visit Pier 39 and Aquarium of the Bay for a fun day trip that’s all about sea creatures and the waters of the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to Charity

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: A boutique hotel located just steps from Union Square in San Francisco, Hotel Spero features 236 spacious guest rooms, including 23 suites. Having recently been renovated, Hotel Spero offers a unique soul and spirit by blending its storied past with modern comforts. Unwind in the contemporary guest accommodations like the City View Deluxe guestrooms that feature sweeping views of The City or experience the tranquility of the Serenity Suite. Enjoy the grand historic lobby along with a top-of-the-line fitness center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
SFist

Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub

The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
potreroview.net

LUMA Becomes Mission Bay’s First Hotel

In June, LUMA Hotel opened at 100 Channel Street, marking the arrival of Mission Bay’s first hotel. Although early placards had announced development of Marriot-owned lodging, that chain was never part of actual plans. The guesthouse is LUMA’s west coast outpost; the brand also has a hotel located in Manhattan’s Times Square.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Golden Gate Park#Melodies#Concert Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS San Francisco

Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hip Hop star G-Eazy joins Oakland Roots ownership group

Musician, and entrepreneur Gerald Earl Gillum, better known as G-Eazy is the newest member of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul ownership group. G-Eazy, an Oakland native, said he couldn't pass up on the opportunity. "There are not many things or places that have helped define me and my career...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More rain needed in the Bay Area to put a damper on fire season

SAN FRANCISCO - It was a wet weekend across the Bay Area and the rain brought some much-needed relief following a brutal heat wave. "The rain was definitely a welcome sight," said Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal. He said during a storm, burn scar areas are a concern....
SANTA ROSA, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs

One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy