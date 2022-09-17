Read full article on original website
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
'MaXXXine': Ti West Explains How the Film Connects to 'X' and 'Pearl'
Less than a year after Ti West’s X hit theaters to the delight of horror fans, the villainous origin story Pearl is now playing in theaters and the third entry in the franchise, MaXXXine, is underway. As the trilogy unfolds, the writer-director shared how the acclaimed 2021 film was turned into a franchise so quickly and teased what its audience can expect from the third installment in the series.
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
‘The Fabelmans’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far about the Spielberg Movie
There probably isn’t a cinephile who doesn’t love the works of Steven Spielberg (this writer included). From 1982’s E.T. to 2021’s West Side Story, Spielberg has given his fans and the global audience, a long line of blockbusters, one after the other. And now, here’s a chance to look into the life and journey of one of Hollywood's beloved filmmakers and what drove him toward the magical world of cinema. His latest project, The Fabelmans, is a semi-autobiographical take on his childhood and adolescence, told through the lens of a young aspiring filmmaker. A coming-of-age drama, The Fabelmans follows a young boy, Sammy Fabelman, growing up in post-WWII Arizona, where he explores and learns how films have the power to show the truth. Despite all odds and obstacles that stand in his way, Sammy immerses himself in his passion and makes filmmaking his life.
New 'Causeway' Images Show the Tense Atmosphere in Jennifer Lawrence's Upcoming Film
Lila Neugebauer's directorial debut Causeway chronicles the struggles of one US soldier's readjustment into civilian society after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. The drama premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and explores themes like depression and anxiety, and learning to heal from and cope with trauma. Ahead of its theatrical release, and premiere on AppleTV+ on November 4, brand-new images, unveiled by DiscussingFilm, show Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence alongside co-star and Emmy-nominee Brian Tyree Henry as they explore their own physical and psychological wounds.
From 'Parasite' to 'The Godfather': The Top 10 Letterboxd Movies Ranked by IMDb Score
Launched in 2011, Letterboxd is a social media platform for movie fans to share their movie ratings and reviews. In some ways, it's a somewhat similar environment to the realm of reviews on IMDb, an online database with information about various types of media where users can also rate and review their favorite films.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
From 'Good Will Hunting' to 'Minari': 10 Movies that Will Inspire You to Find Your Own New Beginning
Movies have a universal way of influencing audiences during life's most pivotal moments. Going through a breakup? There's a movie for that. Making a gigantic career move? There's a movie for that. Need a laugh during one of the most devastating times in your life? There's a movie for that. Like a good self-help book, movies possess the ability to inspire us to move on, over, or to stay put during life's transitions.
Terror in Double: 10 of the Creepiest Sets of Twins in Horror Movies
Things are always scarier in pairs—and they're even more terrifying when it's a pair of sadistic, murderous human beings. The horror genre understands this well, and the trope of creepy twins is used in some of the most disturbing films to cross the big screen. Twins in horror are...
Home Unsweet Home: 10 of the Creepiest Haunted Houses in Horror History
There are many types of horror movies to get you scared during the Halloween season. Whether it's vampires, the paranormal, disturbed dolls, creature features, or slashers, there is a special type of horror out there for everyone. One of the most beloved staples in horror though remains the haunted house.
10 of the Best Sci-Fi Movies Based On Actual Science
In most cases, science fiction films err on the side of fiction rather than reality. Sometimes a film, such as Star Wars, is a fantasy film disguised as a sci-fi spectacle, or a film will deviate so far from genuine science that it is pure imagination. Occasionally, a movie will accurately incorporate genre tropes with elements of real life physics, biology, quantum mechanics, etc.
'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller as Season 48 Premiere Host
After the mass exodus of cast members and the new cast members getting announced, NBC has finally revealed who are the next hosts of Saturday Night Live Season 48. As always, the sketch show will feature a slate of guests who spoof TV shows, movies, commercials, and politics in front of a live studio audience. NBC announced that the new season of SNL will kick off with three consecutive shows with celebrities who are hosting for the first time.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
'The Wizard of Oz': 10 Biggest Differences Between the Movie and the Book
The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the greatest movies of all time, and is considered by cinephiles and critics alike to be a classic and essential movie. The movie is based on a children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, who went on to write multiple other Oz books.
'Stargirl': Brec Bassinger Teases Crossover With Fellow DC Show ‘Titans’
The DC universe is currently in the middle of an unknown void thanks to the recent merger of Warner Brothers and Discovery, especially on the TV side of things, which has seen The Flash, Naomi, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow all get canceled. However, one of the series still on the air is Stargirl and now the super heroine herself, Brec Bassinger, has teased a potential crossover with another popular DC show Titans.
'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Trailer Uncovers Many Sides of the Superstar
AppleTV+ has announced the official release date of its long-anticipated documentary feature film, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which is set to premiere globally on the platform on November 4, 2022. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the critically acclaimed documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The film is the second collaborative project between AppleTV and producers, Lighthouse Management Media and Interscope films, following the Emmy-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.
