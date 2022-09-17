Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Set for Rehab Assignment
The Dodgers pitching staff will be adding another arm soon
CBS Sports
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting at second base for Dodgers Monday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Chris Taylor moves to designated hitter and Justin Turner takes a seat. Lux has a $2,600...
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Not starting this week
Mayers is expected to remain in the bullpen this week while Tucker Davidson re-enters the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. MLB.com previously listed Mayers as its starter for Tuesday's series opener in Texas, but he'll apparently stick around in...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jake McCarthy versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 59 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .278 batting average with an .858 OPS, 3 home...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Exits Sunday's matchup
Schmidt was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent foot/ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four in 2.1 relief innings Sunday, and he was hit by a comebacker with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He immediately exited the game but was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Rejoins active roster
Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Jackson was sent down Wednesday but will quickly rejoin the major-league club after Tyler Anderson was placed on the paternity list. Jackson struck out two in two scoreless innings against the Padres on Sunday and should serve as a multi-inning option out of the Dodgers' bullpen now that he's back on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records steal in win
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Twins. Ramirez has logged two steals in his last three games and three in four attempts in September. For the season, he's up to 17 swiped bags in 24 tries. The third baseman recorded his first multi-hit effort in six contests Monday. He's posted a .279/.357/.525 slash line with 28 home runs, 113 RBI and 82 runs scored across 143 games this year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Slugs winning homer
Estrada went 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and a double in Monday's 10-7 extra-inning win over Colorado. Estrada propelled San Francisco to victory with his three-run shot in the 10th inning. The long ball was his 14th of the season and third in September. Estrada has become a viable fantasy asset for the first time this season, complementing his modest homer total with 19 stolen bases and a respectable .266/.326/.416 slash line over 495 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Knocks in three in win
Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 9-0 victory over the Red Sox. Pasquantino knocked in Bobby Witt on a fifth-inning double, then singled home MJ Melendez in both the sixth and eighth innings. The Italian Nightmare has extended his hit streak to three games, boosting his batting average from .253 to .261 in the process. He has a .346 OBP and a .422 SLG to round out his slash line.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Bows out for Game 1
Betts is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers will play twice Tuesday, but Betts -- who posted just a .600 OPS over his last 11 games -- will not start both contests. Joey Gallo will man right field for the Dodgers in the first game on Tuesday's slate.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Will Smith: Takes seat for twin bill opener
Smith is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. There was a chance Smith would start both games Tuesday had the Dodgers deployed him as the designated hitter in one of them, but with little to play for they will limit their starting catcher to just one start. Austin Barnes will work behind the plate in the first game of the twin bill.
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas sitting Monday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas is being replaced at third base by Emmanuel Rivera versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 462 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .263 batting average with a .722...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Goes deep in win
Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two total RBI and two total runs Monday in a 10-7 extra-inning victory versus the Rockies. Yastrzemski swatted one of two San Francisco homers in the win, slugging a 430-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. He also knocked in a run with a single in the fifth. This was his first game with multiple RBI since Aug. 12. It was a much-needed positive performance for Yastrzemski after he had gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over his previous five games.
