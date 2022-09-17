Read full article on original website
Kershaw (9-3) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings. Kershaw dominated Diamondbacks hitters in the victory, racking up 19 swinging strikes and finishing with double-digit punchouts for the third time this season. The veteran southpaw notched his third straight quality start and gave up only one extra-base hit while limiting Arizona to a fifth-inning run. Kershaw has been outstanding since returning from a stint on the injured list Sept. 1, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB over 24 innings spanning four starts.
Pepiot will serve as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Pepiot is in line for a brief promotion to the big leagues and will head right back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the nightcap. Michael Grove is scheduled to start Game 1 of the twin bill, but Pepiot is expected to serve as the primary pitcher, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. He surrendered one unearned run on three hits and four walks while fanning two over two innings in his last major-league action.
Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. After a string of five consecutive starts, the lefty-hitting Crawford will head to the bench for the series finale while southpaw Andrew Heaney toes the rubber for the Dodgers. Thairo Estrada will move over from his usual spot at the keystone to replace Crawford at shortstop.
Maury Wills, a 3-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at 89-years old. Wills was the first modern era player to record 100 stolen bases in a season, per Jon Heyman. He consistenly posted eye-popping stolen base numbers and led the league in the category in six consecutive seasons. Wills, a 5-time All-Star, won the 1962 MVP award. He slashed .299/.347/.373 that season with a career high 104 stolen bases.
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a promising update on a pair of key pitchers, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. Toribio reported on Monday that both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen looked sharp during a live batting practice session. He added that they both threw around 20 pitches. Graterol and...
Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Machado got the scoring going early with his first-inning blast, and that was all the Padres needed. Over his last seven games, he's gone 4-for-26 (.154), and his homer Sunday was his first extra-base hit in that span. Extended slumps have been rare for the third baseman this year, as evidenced by his sturdy .296/.365/.531 slash line through 136 games. He's added 29 homers, 92 RBI, 90 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
Grove will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Grove will get at least one more turn through the rotation after also facing Arizona in his last spot start Sept. 14, though he's likely to serve as more of an opener Tuesday before Ryan Pepiot takes over, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. Grove found success in his first showing against the Diamondbacks, surrendering two runs on two hits and one walk while fanning four over five innings of work.
Gallo went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Monday's 5-2 victory versus the Diamondbacks. Gallo got the Dodgers off to a good start with a 437-foot solo moonshot to right field in the second inning, and he added a run-scoring single in the fourth. It was the first multi-hit performance for the slugger since Aug. 21. Gallo is slashing a paltry .190/.261/.452 in September, but he's hit three homers and driven in 11 runs over 14 games.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Smith is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. There was a chance Smith would start both games Tuesday had the Dodgers deployed him as the designated hitter in one of them, but with little to play for they will limit their starting catcher to just one start. Austin Barnes will work behind the plate in the first game of the twin bill.
Maury Wills, the former Dodgers shortstop who revolutionized the running game in the major leagues, passed away on Monday night at the age of 89, the team announced today. Wills won the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player Award after becoming the first player in baseball’s modern era to steal 100 bases in a season. In fact, no one had stolen more than 63 bases since Ty Cobb in 1916, and league leaders were generally in the 20s and 30s for the three or four decades before Wills stole 104.
