CBS Sports
Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022
It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league-average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Set for MRI
Williams (knee) is set for an MRI on Monday that should reveal further clarity on the extent of his injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. There is hope within the Giants' organization that Williams avoided a significant injury in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but Monday's imaging should provide more clarity to his status. The 28-year-old has played through injuries in the past and will likely push to return to the field as soon as possible.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Not starting this week
Mayers is expected to remain in the bullpen this week while Tucker Davidson re-enters the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. MLB.com previously listed Mayers as its starter for Tuesday's series opener in Texas, but he'll apparently stick around in...
MLB・
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Takes batting practice
Bryant (foot) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has been taking swings and increasing his activity level over the last week, and it was encouraging to see him face live pitching Monday. He hopes he'll be able to rejoin the Rockies prior to the end of the regular season, but it's possible that he requires a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
CBS Sports
Reds' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farrell was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Thursday and will choose to accept an outright assignment rather than testing free agency. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa earlier this year and posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 59 innings.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Bows out for Game 1
Betts is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers will play twice Tuesday, but Betts -- who posted just a .600 OPS over his last 11 games -- will not start both contests. Joey Gallo will man right field for the Dodgers in the first game on Tuesday's slate.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Back in MLB
The Brewers recalled Cousins from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Cousins posted a 2.84 ERA and 17:6 K:BB in 11 appearances for Triple-A Nashville after being sent down Aug. 24. Having also pitched to a 4.50 ERA in eight big-league games this season, the righty should see some action out of the bullpen and, maybe in a pinch, some high-leverage work.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records steal in win
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Twins. Ramirez has logged two steals in his last three games and three in four attempts in September. For the season, he's up to 17 swiped bags in 24 tries. The third baseman recorded his first multi-hit effort in six contests Monday. He's posted a .279/.357/.525 slash line with 28 home runs, 113 RBI and 82 runs scored across 143 games this year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Hauls in first career TD
Bellinger caught his lone target for a 16-yard touchdown Sunday in a 19-16 win versus the Panthers. Bellinger logged the most snaps (42) among Giants tight ends in the victory, though Tanner Hudson led the group with three targets, two catches and 22 yards. Bellinger made the biggest impact, however, hauling in a Daniel Jones dumpoff in the third quarter and taking it 16 yards to pay dirt. Despite the score, Bellinger isn't a particularly appealing option in fantasy given that he has just one target over his first two contests.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Will Smith: Takes seat for twin bill opener
Smith is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. There was a chance Smith would start both games Tuesday had the Dodgers deployed him as the designated hitter in one of them, but with little to play for they will limit their starting catcher to just one start. Austin Barnes will work behind the plate in the first game of the twin bill.
CBS Sports
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Activated, heads to Triple-A
Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Wade Miley: Hit hard in loss
Miley (1-1) allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits across three innings to take the loss Monday against the Marlins. He walked two and struck out two. The silver lining is that four of the runs he allowed were unearned, but Miley still struggled in this one, allowing two home runs across his three innings of work. This was just the seventh start of the season for the veteran, who missed time with elbow and shoulder injuries. Miley is in line to start again Sunday against the Pirates. The lefty is likely to make one more appearance this year after that, then turn his attention toward what he hopes is better health in 2023.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
NFL・
