Boise, ID

FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo's touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Petersen
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Austonia

Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards

Add the word 'professional' to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody's substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex's and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren't short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson's eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf's biggest stage.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Top247 cornerback, in-state Vols target ready to return to Tennessee

One of Tennessee's top in-state targets revealed Monday morning that he's planning to visit the Vols again this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., posted on his Twitter account that he's set to return to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated home game against Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Kirby Smart provides clarity on status of Arik Gilbert moving forward

Arik Gilbert surprisingly didn't travel with his Georgia teammates to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday. Speculation has run rampant, but Kirby Smart provided some insight into the situation during his press conference on Monday. "Smart explained that Arik Gilbert is day-to-day this week and is...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Don't blame Joe Woods for the Cleveland Browns defense collapsing

The Cleveland Browns have not acquired talented safeties since Andrew Berry came in. The Cleveland Browns blew their second late lead in as many weeks against the New York Jets, this time resulting in a monumental loss. The same thing nearly happened last week against the Carolina Panthers, in which the defense yet again collapsed to close the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

College football: Kirk Herbstreit names top coaches from Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season featured some strong coaching performances, from those who pulled and upset and to those who avoided one under challenging circumstances. That was evident in Kirk Herbstreit's top coaches from Week 3. The Big 12 had a big weekend, as three of the six coaches hail from the league.
COLLEGE SPORTS
