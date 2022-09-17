Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
ESPN Caught a Titans Player Scratching His Crotch Behind Mike Vrabel on Monday Night Football
VIDEO: Mike Vrabel scratched his balls on Monday Night Football.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel updates injuries, kicks off Florida week
Tennessee enters SEC play this weekend as the 11th ranked Vols host Florida in the first key SEC eastern division showdown of the year. The Vols are coming off a 63-6 thrashing of Arkon while Florida narrowly escaped with a 31-28 win over South Florida where the Bulls missed a game tying field goal as time expired.
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans
Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards
Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson’s eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf’s biggest stage.
College Football World Expects This Former BSU Coach To Be Fired DRAFT
Two high-profile college football coaches have been fired, and we haven't begun week four of the season. Herb Edwards joined Scott Frost on the coaches looking for a work list. Could we see one prominent former Boise State coach join them on the highly compensated unemployment list?. Could former Boise...
Top247 cornerback, in-state Vols target ready to return to Tennessee
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets revealed Monday morning that he's planning to visit the Vols again this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., posted on his Twitter account that he's set to return to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated home game against Florida.
Kirby Smart provides clarity on status of Arik Gilbert moving forward
Arik Gilbert surprisingly didn’t travel with his Georgia teammates to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday. Speculation has run rampant, but Kirby Smart provided some insight into the situation during his press conference on Monday. “Smart explained that Arik Gilbert is day-to-day this week and is...
Don’t blame Joe Woods for the Cleveland Browns defense collapsing
The Cleveland Browns have not acquired talented safeties since Andrew Berry came in. The Cleveland Browns blew their second late lead in as many weeks against the New York Jets, this time resulting in a monumental loss. The same thing nearly happened last week against the Carolina Panthers, in which the defense yet again collapsed to close the game.
Georgia's Todd Monken Named Candidate for Head Coach Opening
Could Todd Monken be on the move following his third season in Athens?
Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Walk-On Tryout as ‘Chad Powers’
Eli Manning hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since December 15, 2019. However, that didn’t stop the two-time Super Bowl champion from trying out for Penn State’s football team at their walk-on tryouts. Manning inked a broadcasting deal with ESPN shortly after retiring, joining the highly-rated Monday Night...
247Sports
College football: Kirk Herbstreit names top coaches from Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season featured some strong coaching performances, from those who pulled and upset and to those who avoided one under challenging circumstances. That was evident in Kirk Herbstreit's top coaches from Week 3. The Big 12 had a big weekend, as three of the six coaches hail from the league.
The Ringer
Ted Johnson on Why the Pats Don’t Play Their Best Players. Plus, Chara Retires a Bruin
15:00 - PATRIOTS: Brian talks to former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about the Patriots’ season thus far, Mac Jones’s and Matt Patricia’s effects on the offense, Bill Belichick’s strengths and weaknesses as a coach, the 2001-02 Patriots Super Bowl run, and more.
Yardbarker
Bills’ Spencer Brown gets stuck in traffic trying to make it to Monday’s game
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown learned the hard way Monday just how seriously the Bills Mafia takes its tailgating. Brown posted a funny picture on social media Monday as he tried to make his way to Highmark Stadium for his game against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately for him, a lot of Bills fans had the same idea, and Brown found himself stuck in traffic.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Von Miller makes young Bills fan’s day before MNF game
Before his Buffalo Bills taking on the Tennessee Titans for the first game of Week 2’s Monday Night Football doubleheader, Von Miller was signing autographs for some of Buffalo’s fans. We’d say that he made the day of one young Bills fan but judging by this kid’s reaction, that only scratches the surface.
