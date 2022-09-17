Read full article on original website
Related
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Queen lying in state: mourners in London warned not to join queue to see coffin; King greets public in Wales – live updates
The King has now visited each of the UK’s four nations since his mother’s death; queue to see coffin is paused as wait reaches 14 hours
As Britain shuts down for Queen's funeral, thousands face disruption
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - While Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be observed across Britain, thousands of people face cancelled doctor appointments, closed food banks and shut supermarkets because of a surprise national holiday.
Two million mourners set to descend on London for the Queen’s funeral with four billion watching on TV
MORE than two million mourners are set to descend on the capital for the Queen’s funeral — while more than four billion will watch it on TV. It is expected to be the highest-attended event in British history — and television’s most-watched ever. Tomorrow’s state funeral...
RELATED PEOPLE
London hotel prices soar ahead of the Queen’s funeral
People planning to visit London for the Queen’s funeral face soaring hotel bills. Hotel prices are up to four times higher on Sunday – the night before the funeral – compared with a week later, analysis by the PA news agency found. Hundreds of thousands of people...
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
Emotional King Charles left in tears during the Queen's funeral
King Charles became visibly emotional today (19 September) during the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 people. The late monarch will be buried next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor during a private ceremony later on. Her Majesty’s funeral will likely be one...
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC To Show Live Stream Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-In-State
The BBC is to offer a dedicated live stream of the Queen’s lying-in-state period over the coming days for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to get to London or queue. The service will start up at 5 pm BST (9am PT) today on the...
Are pubs open today? From Wetherspoons to Greene King
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place today (Monday 19 September) at Westminster Abbey. The monarch, who reigned for 70 years on the throne, died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, aged 96. Following Her Majesty’s death, Prince Charles’ title changed to King Charles III, while his wife, Camilla, took the name of Queen Consort.The government also confirmed that the day of the Queen’s funeral will also be a national bank holiday.A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.“This will allow individuals,...
London Stock Exchange shuts for Queen's funeral: FTSE 100 and Commonwealth markets cease trading today as mark of respect
Trading terminals in London are not opening today as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, whose state funeral is taking place. The London Stock Exchange extended its sympathies to the Royal Family and announced it will not trade at all. While markets in other Commonwealth countries plan to...
Inside the Queen’s final journey – from London to Windsor Castle where thousands will line roads to say their goodbye
HUNDREDS of thousands of the Queen’s loyal subjects are expected to line the roads as she makes her last journey from London to Windsor Castle on Monday. The final details of the route were revealed yesterday — chosen to maximise the chance for well-wishers to bid Her Majesty farewell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Huge operation’ to keep central London clean during public mourning for Queen
Scores of staff were deployed for a clean-up operation to return the streets of central London to normal just a few hours after the Queen’s funeral had ended.Westminster City Council and waste management partner Veolia said they had sent additional cleaning teams to the centre of the city over recent days in a “huge operation” to ensure it was kept clean as crowds flocked to the capital for the Queen’s lying in state and funeral.Vehicles were dressed with black ribbons and council workers wore black bows while on duty, as a mark of respect.Once the funeral ended and guests departed,...
Tuesday briefing: Five big stories as Britain returns to normal
Good morning. What an extraordinary, moving day. Whatever your view of the monarchy, it knows how to put on a show. As Charlotte Higgins wrote, “The point of the giant immersive drama into which the UK has been drawn since 8 September is to persuade us to collude in the collective fantasy that the royals are more than human … to renovate the notion that in the royal family is encapsulated some ineffable and inalienable “Britishness” that binds the people of the UK together, despite our present woes.” You could feel it working on you as the day wore on. We might quibble with the couple who preferred the Queue to their own children, but on some level, they spoke for the nation: sad, yes, but also giddy at the magic of it all.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in Lincolnshire to watch state funeral
People have come together across Lincolnshire to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. More than 300 mourners gathered in Lincoln Cathedral where the service was shown on a big screen, with a similar number in Lincoln Castle's grounds. Screenings were also held in Boston and Grantham, while many businesses closed...
Quarter of a million people filed past Queen’s coffin in London
Around a quarter of a million people paid their respects in person to the Queen by viewing her coffin as it lay in state in London.Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan gave the figure the morning after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch was buried at Windsor Castle.Ms Donelan said her department was still “crunching the numbers” as to how many people had queued for hours in London to process past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed they numbered around 250,000.‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/byh5uVNDLq— The...
One thing is top of mind for many young Brits, and it's not the royal family
While all eyes were focused on England in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many young people in London have other issues on their minds. For most, the biggest one is the economy.
Rainbow covers sky over Elizabeth Tower as Queen’s lying-in-state draws to end
Hundreds of thousands of mourners had queued throughout central London to see Her Majesty’s coffin, which began four days of lying in state in Westminster Hall last Wednesday. Access to the queue ended on Sunday night in order for the lying-in-state to end at 6:30am the following morning before...
In parks and pubs, Britons say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth
EDINBURGH/HASTINGS, England, Sept 19 (Reuters) - In airport lounges, parks, pubs and city squares, people gathered in front of screens across Britain on Monday to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, seeking out togetherness even far from the events.
The goodbye skies? Beautiful rainbows appear above Westminster and Windsor on the eve of the Queen's funeral - while Londoners revel at a stunning red sky over Big Ben
Beautiful rainbows appeared above Westminster and Windsor tonight on the eve of the Queen's funeral amid Londoners revelling at a stunning red sky over Big Ben. The skies seemed to say a last goodbye to the Monarch who has been a central figurehead of the country for over 70 years, and Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Comments / 0