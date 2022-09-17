ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars

Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How long $250,000 will last in retirement in Alabama

How much money you need in retirement depends on a variety of factors, most importantly where you live and what sort of expenses you have. That’s what GoBankingRates.com found in its analysis of how long $250,000 will last in retirement in each state. The rankings used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. It factors in the average annual cost of groceries, housing utilities, transportation and healthcare for people aged 65 and older in every state as of June 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
