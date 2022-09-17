Read full article on original website
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars
Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Water and sewage money, police chases, hot seat: Down in Alabama
Hundreds of millions of dollars are now targeting sewage and water problems in Alabama. If some lawmakers have their way, soon it’ll be a felony to run from law enforcement on Alabama roadways. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed some of the criticism that’s being leveled at him and...
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
Saving Alabama’s special places is a top Forever Wild priority, says Conservation Commissioner
There is probably no bigger champion of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust Program than Chris Blankenship, the Commissioner of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). Due to his enthusiasm, support and leadership, the program has recently accomplished a wide variety of milestones:. Expansion of Oak...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive as Central Alabama prepares for potential fall and winter surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we prepare to officially say goodbye to summer, an important reminder of the tight trip COVID-19 still has on our entire community. Learn more in the video above about Alabama's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and the potential problems we could face in the months ahead.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
How long $250,000 will last in retirement in Alabama
How much money you need in retirement depends on a variety of factors, most importantly where you live and what sort of expenses you have. That’s what GoBankingRates.com found in its analysis of how long $250,000 will last in retirement in each state. The rankings used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. It factors in the average annual cost of groceries, housing utilities, transportation and healthcare for people aged 65 and older in every state as of June 2022.
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
