Anna Authement Alphonso, age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was a resident of Galliano, LA. Anna was truly an exceptional mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Taking care of her family was what made her the happiest and she always looked for the opportunity to do so. Anna absolutely adored her grandbabies and took great pride in being their Maw. She enjoyed cooking and feeding her family and in her free time a game of Bingo. Anna was a fiercely strong woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She was an incredible woman who left her family with so many wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.

GALLIANO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO