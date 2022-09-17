ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Wylie High crowns 2022 homecoming queen

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ryOx_0hz8yUlw00

Recognition of two Hall of Fame honorees and the crowning of the 2022 queen highlighted Wylie High School homecoming activities Friday evening at Sandifer Stadium.

Honored to start halftime were the late Floyd and Addie Parris, along with Andy Brown.

After the bands played, five WHS students were escorted to midfield, with M'Lia Whitman named queen. She was escorted by her father, James.

The Bulldogs football team did its best to make it the perfect evening but fell 56-49 to No. 1 Class 4A Stephenville.

The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

