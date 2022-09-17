Quarterback Drew Doyle leads Zanesville past Heath in high school football

ZANESVILLE — Heath should have slammed the door on Zanesville Friday night.

The Bulldogs found themselves in Blue Devil territory throughout the first half, but only managed an 11-0 halftime lead in their Licking County League crossover.

Quarterback Drew Doyle and the Zanesville defense took advantage of the second chance.

The diminutive Doyle ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns and the Blue Devils held the visitors without a first down for 18 minutes of the second half in a 22-11 comeback victory at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium.

Zanesville moved to 3-2 with Licking Valley coming to visit next Friday for divisional play. The Panthers blanked Lakewood, 41-0, on Friday at Randy Baughman Stadium in Week 5 to improve to 3-2.

Zanesville left with a 20-10 win at Valley last year.

"If you would have told me we would be down 11-0 after running just 12 offensive plays in the first half, I would have laughed at you," Zanesville coach T.J. Langermeier said. "Heath is a tough, well-coached team, and we knew that it would be a challenge. We told our guys it would come down to who could handle the adversity, and we did that tonight."

Having Doyle also helped, noted Langermeier, who credited the offensive line for assisting Doyle's surge in the second half. He entered with 588 rushing yards through four games.

"It's nice having a guy like Drew who is mentally cool. He doesn't get too up or too down," Langermeier said. "Drew is one of our leaders and our guys believe in him. They knew the offense was running through him in the second half, and they were behind him all the way."

Heath coach Tim Ward lamented the first-half misses, which could have given his team a more comfortable lead at the break.

"We have struggled to capitalize on the opportunities presented to us all season," he said. "They did that tonight, and we didn't."

Doyle, who finished with 173 yards on 32 carries, noted team captain and senior, Christian Ramirez, challenged his Blue Devil teammates at halftime. They responded with a dominant second half.

Zanesville outgained Heath 213-41 in the second half and held the Bulldogs without a first down until 5:30 left in the fourth quarter.

"This team never gives up. We're a family and we don't let anyone put their head down. We keep each other up," Doyle said. "The defense was getting three-and-outs, and the offensive line was opening up running lanes. That first touchdown got us going and we started feeling more confident."

The Blue Devils had two drives stall out in the third before breaking through early in the fourth. Doyle highlighted that drive by finding Xavier Sowers for a critical 16 yards on third-and-10.

The Bulldogs watched Doyle carry the ball three straight times after that conversion, but a reverse to Sowers on fourth-and-6 led to a 29-yard gain to the Heath 3. On the next play, Doyle reached the end zone and his two-point run cut the deficit to 11-8.

Langermeier credited his team's persistence in finally cracking the scoreboard.

"We got into their territory a couple times, but couldn't capitalize. Then that first touchdown was a breath of fresh air," he said. "We kept chipping away and gaining more confidence. We have talented backs and knew we would eventually pop one with the way our offensive line was playing."

The inability of Heath to sustain drives also aided Zanesville. The Bulldogs had four straight three-and-outs, as the last one set up the Blue Devils at midfield after a personal foul call on Heath.

Trevor Lyons opened that Zanesville drive by gashing the Heath defense for 38 yards. Three plays later, Doyle pushed his way in from the 1, and a Cam Van Kirk extra point made it 15-11 Zanesville with 6:06 remaining.

Heath (2-3) earned a first down on its ensuing drive, but turned the ball over on downs at its own 26.

Zanesville needed only two plays to score, as Doyle weaved his way through the defense for a 26-yard TD.

Ward felt his offense's lack of production led to a tired defense.

"We played pretty physical in the second half, but they contained our running game and we couldn't get much going," Ward said. "Our defense wore down and Doyle was able to get loose."

Heath had three chances to score in the first half. The Bulldogs took their opening drive to the Blue Devil 19, but their field goal attempt was blocked.

Zanesville gave the ball right back when Doyle fumbled, and Carter Mason recovered at the Zanesville 10. On the next play, Brayden Bayles found Conner Toomey for a 10-yard touchdown, and Toomey hit Dillon Mulpas for the two-pointer at the 7:45 mark of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils went three-and-out on their next possession, leading to a 17-play drive, aided by three third-down conversions and an encroachment penalty on Zanesville on a fourth-and-1.

However, the Bulldogs settled for a 26-yard field goal from Spencer Boyette with 10:19 left in the first half.

Another Doyle fumble near midfield gave Heath one more chance to score in the first half. The Bulldogs reached the Blue Devil 27, but turned the ball over on downs.

Bayles was only 13-of-39 passing for 110 yards, and seven different players had a reception with Toomey catching four for 49 yards. Connor Corbett had 16 carries, only five in the second half, for 69 total yards to lead the Bulldogs.

