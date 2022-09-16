ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another bad outing for Madison Bumgarner in Diamondbacks' loss to Padres

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
During his postgame session with reporters on Friday night, Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked about a possible change in the way he attacks hitters. The specifics of the question are not important, but what seemed telling was that Bumgarner felt compelled to consider it.

“Possibly,” he said. “I’m open for suggestions if you have some more. But maybe. I don’t know. I don’t have much for you today.”

Bumgarner had few answers after he was knocked around by the San Diego Padres on Friday night in what would become a 12-3 loss at Chase Field. He gave up five runs in five innings, serving up three homers. He allowed 12 balls to be hit at 95 mph or harder, all but three of which were hit on a line or in the air. He struck out only two.

It was the latest poor outing in what has been a miserable stretch for the veteran starter. His time with the Diamondbacks largely has been defined by rough patches, but this has been the worst of them. In his past nine games, he has pitched to a 7.82 ERA, giving up 42 earned runs in 48 1/3 innings.

The struggles raise questions about Bumgarner’s future, both this season and in the coming years. The Diamondbacks’ position in the standings buys them time in the near term: With nothing much on the line, they can continue to give him the ball and hope he finds answers. And, from the sound of it, that is just what they plan to do.

Manager Torey Lovullo said the Diamondbacks do not intend to remove him from the rotation. He said some members of the club’s six-man rotation have two starts left, others have three, and while he said he was not certain how many more Bumgarner will get, the idea of taking him out of the rotation is not in play.

“He’s going to grind through it,” Lovullo said, “and we’re going to grind through it with him.”

Beyond that, things are less clear. The club’s improved play in the second half — and the potential to field a young, energized and competitive team next year — begs the question of how long the Diamondbacks will be willing to stick with Bumgarner next season if his struggles continue.

Complicating the situation is his contractual status; he has two years and $37 million remaining on the five-year, $85 million deal the club gave him prior to the 2020 season.

Only rarely over the past three seasons has Bumgarner resembled the pitcher he was during much of his career with the San Francisco Giants, whom he helped win three World Series titles.

Bumgarner posted a 6.48 ERA over nine starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had a 4.67 ERA in 26 starts last year. Through 29 starts this year, he has a 5.01 ERA.

Bumgarner does not seem to know where he will go from here — or where he should go. It was pointed out to him that he has seemingly tried implementing a number of adjustments this season, all to no avail.

“Maybe I should stop (making changes),” he said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s a very frustrating game sometimes. I’ve thrown much worse games this year and had far better results. It’s tough to understand sometimes.”

Bumgarner said he had not yet begun to consider what sort of work or adjustments he might want to consider come the offseason, but Lovullo said changes are going to be necessary, one way or another.

“I think there’s got to be some subtle changes,” he said.

As to what changes the Diamondbacks are going to want to see, Lovullo did not offer any clues.

“Not right now, not at this point,” he said. “I think we’ll probably talk to Bum, talk to (pitching coach Brent Strom), and come up with a game plan.”

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro.

California Sports
Person
Person
Person
Person
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

