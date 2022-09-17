ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Save the Date! SEC Sets Alabama’s 2023 Football Schedule

The Alabama Crimson Tide may only be three weeks into the 2022 season but that doesn't stop the Southeastern Conference from announcing the 2023 season's schedule. The opponents for next year's schedule have been set for some time now but now fans have dates and can start putting plans into motion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

