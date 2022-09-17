Read full article on original website
Related
Save the Date! SEC Sets Alabama’s 2023 Football Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide may only be three weeks into the 2022 season but that doesn't stop the Southeastern Conference from announcing the 2023 season's schedule. The opponents for next year's schedule have been set for some time now but now fans have dates and can start putting plans into motion.
Clemson May Have An Advantage Over Alabama In This Category
It's been three years since that heartbreaking loss to Clemson in the 2019 National Football Championship. It's almost like it wasn't the REAL Alabama playing in that game. Losing is bad enough but in the National Championship game?. And to get beat THAT bad?. Bama fans all over are still...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – ULM Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The "Good" section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Major Crash Closes Westbound Lanes of Tuscaloosa Interstate Tuesday
A major interstate crash has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. A notification from ALGO Tuscaloosa said the wreck occurred near Exit 71B onto Interstate 359. The wreck closed westbound lanes of the interstate Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., but live traffic cameras showed some cars being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
Family, Northport Police Searching for Runaway Teen Missing Since Sunday
Concerned family and the Northport Police Department are searching for a local teenager they believe ran away from home over the weekend. NPD assistant chief Keith Carpenter confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the teenager, identified as 16-year-old William Thornton, was reported missing on Sunday. Carpenter said Thornton took his...
Tuscaloosa Council Adopts 2023 Budgets, Raises Water and Garbage Rates
The city of Tuscaloosa adopted its budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday night, approving a hike to water and garbage rates, a cost of living raise for city employees and much more. The council for weeks has been hearing proposals from mayor Walt Maddox on the city's three major budgets...
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa County Deputies Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 12-year-old Tuesday night, according to an alert sent to phones in the area. The message said the child is a 12-year-old Black boy. He was last seen wearing red glasses, a blue jersey, blue jeans and a black backpack. Anyone...
Learn About Travel Nursing at Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Meeting
Have you ever wondered about nursing or even travel nursing? The September virtual meeting of the Bright Futures Health Interest Group will feature Octavia Rayford, RN and she will talk with the students about a career in nursing, specifically travel nursing. The Zoom meeting is open to all students who...
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0