Phoenix, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU

Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
CHANDLER, AZ
thecomeback.com

Arizona State player reacts to fans booing

The Arizona State Sun Devils suffered a massive upset loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles this weekend, ultimately leading to head coach Herm Edwards’ termination. The fans in the stands were clearly not happy with the performance and booed the team, but Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers was not a fan of that response.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Eastern Michigan run past Arizona St. 30-21

TEMPE, Ariz. — Eastern Michigan scored on four of its five first-half possessions, with only an interception stopping the Eastern offense. Arizona State (1-2), meanwhile, didn’t get a first down until late in the first quarter, when they were already behind 10-0. Xazavian Valladay’s 44-yard touchdown run with 10:48 to play cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. But Evans ran 32 yards on third-and-1 to give the Eagles a first down at the ASU 34. Evans carried on seven consecutive plays on the drive, which led to Jesus Gomez’s third field goal, a 20-yarder to make it 30-21 with 4:24 to go. A fumble on ASU's next drive finished it off.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Live blog: Scattered rain, thunderstorms expected across Arizona Tuesday

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 isn't done with us just yet as an influx of moisture is meeting up with a low pressure system to our west to revive storm chances across the state. Right now, it's a cloudy morning with a few showers making their way across the Valley area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district

PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking

Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time Menu

Grab a tasty sweet treat this fall at your local Cinnaholic.Fallon Michael/Unsplash. For sweet tooth lovers living throughout metro Phoenix, there’s nothing like the perfect cinnamon roll. The combination of frosting, cinnamon, and the roll itself makes for a delicious treat at any point of the day. One of the fastest growing brands in the United States bringing this tasty offering to locals, including everyone in the Valley, is Cinnaholic, a self-proclaimed gourmet cinnamon roll business. While the franchises throughout the country have a standard menu, those located in metro Phoenix are about to receive some extra special attention.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
PHOENIX, AZ

