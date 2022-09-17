Read full article on original website
Pac-12 announces kickoff time for ASU vs. USC, Arizona vs. Colorado
The Pac-12 on Monday announced the start times for Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats football for their Week 5 matchups on Oct. 1. ASU will travel to Los Angeles for their matchup with the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the opening kickoff set at 7:30 p.m. MST.
Once collegiate rivals in Arizona. Scooby Wright and DJ Foster have teamed up as they kick off their sports broadcasting careers
PHOENIX — Any fan of football in the state of Arizona knows the names, Scooby Wright and DJ Foster. Wright played at the University of Arizona where he led an impressive career, even winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award. Following college, Wright was drafted in the...
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace Standards
The league has given Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine. Sarver used the N-word at least five times "while relaying the words of others," according to an announcement from the NBA on Tuesday.
Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU
Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
Arizona State player reacts to fans booing
The Arizona State Sun Devils suffered a massive upset loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles this weekend, ultimately leading to head coach Herm Edwards’ termination. The fans in the stands were clearly not happy with the performance and booed the team, but Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers was not a fan of that response.
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job
Could you see Bryan Harsin at Arizona State?
Eastern Michigan run past Arizona St. 30-21
TEMPE, Ariz. — Eastern Michigan scored on four of its five first-half possessions, with only an interception stopping the Eastern offense. Arizona State (1-2), meanwhile, didn’t get a first down until late in the first quarter, when they were already behind 10-0. Xazavian Valladay’s 44-yard touchdown run with 10:48 to play cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. But Evans ran 32 yards on third-and-1 to give the Eagles a first down at the ASU 34. Evans carried on seven consecutive plays on the drive, which led to Jesus Gomez’s third field goal, a 20-yarder to make it 30-21 with 4:24 to go. A fumble on ASU's next drive finished it off.
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
Live blog: Scattered rain, thunderstorms expected across Arizona Tuesday
PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 isn't done with us just yet as an influx of moisture is meeting up with a low pressure system to our west to revive storm chances across the state. Right now, it's a cloudy morning with a few showers making their way across the Valley area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday.
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking
Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, a slight chance for rain chances through the afternoon with a stronger chance for storms this evening through the overnight hours. Storm chances...
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time Menu
Grab a tasty sweet treat this fall at your local Cinnaholic.Fallon Michael/Unsplash. For sweet tooth lovers living throughout metro Phoenix, there’s nothing like the perfect cinnamon roll. The combination of frosting, cinnamon, and the roll itself makes for a delicious treat at any point of the day. One of the fastest growing brands in the United States bringing this tasty offering to locals, including everyone in the Valley, is Cinnaholic, a self-proclaimed gourmet cinnamon roll business. While the franchises throughout the country have a standard menu, those located in metro Phoenix are about to receive some extra special attention.
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
