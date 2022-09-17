National Adoption Weekend around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Adoption Weekend from Sept. 16 to 18 and in honor of the occasion county shelters are offering free pet adoptions.

The Kern County Animal Services on Fruitvale Avenue and Lake Isabella Animal Shelter off Highway 178 are hosting a free adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is also waiving adoption fees Saturday at the shelter on Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to organizers.

