Kern County, CA

National Adoption Weekend around Kern County

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Adoption Weekend from Sept. 16 to 18 and in honor of the occasion county shelters are offering free pet adoptions.

The Kern County Animal Services on Fruitvale Avenue and Lake Isabella Animal Shelter off Highway 178 are hosting a free adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is also waiving adoption fees Saturday at the shelter on Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to organizers.

KGET 17

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At-risk runaway teen returned home

Update (Sept. 20): Neisy Salazar has returned home safely, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Neisy Salazar, 14, according to BPD. The police department said Salazar is described as 5 feet and 4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has long brown hair […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates suspicious death near Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard after Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to KCSO. Deputies responded at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived they said they found a man dead who appeared to […]
ARVIN, CA
hbsdealer.com

People first, ‘cussing’ last

“No cussing” is a rule you’d expect to find in the halls and classrooms of an elementary school. But at a construction jobsite?. “We have a no-cussing policy here,” said Rob Pickinpaugh, owner of Rosedale Concrete Construction in Bakersfield, California. “We have good people. We do good work. We are in the people business because we want to develop lifelong friendships.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Pets & Animals
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Society
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
Kern County, CA
Pets & Animals
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,871 additional cases reported: KCPH

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 1,871 additional cases on Sept. 15. A total of 2,535 Kern County residents have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Officials have reported a total of 284,494 COVID-19 cases. Since Jan. 21, 2021, officials report a total of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Runner

Preview: Join the Party at the Kern County Fair

The Kern County Fair is going to be quite the party this year. The fair takes place from September 21 through October 2, with a concert taking place each night. Hunter Hayes, X Ambassadors, Ginuwine, and Plain White T’s are just a few of the artists performing this year. With so many genres and artists performing, there will be a concert for everyone.
KERN COUNTY, CA
#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Do you think the COVID-19 pandemic is over?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden in an interview that aired Sunday declared the coronavirus pandemic is “over,” pointing to the return of large events and the lack of masking and other public health measures in place nationwide. “The pandemic is over,” Biden told “60 Minutes” from the Detroit auto show last Wednesday, the first […]
KGET

Bakersfield CHP DUI checkpoint leads to 1 arrest, 2 citations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and two drivers were cited for driving without a license during a DUI checkpoints on Saturday night in northwest Bakersfield, according to the California highway Patrol. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Calloway Drive at Holland Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified a bicyclist that was struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 43 in Shafter on Sept. 12. Francisco Saldivar, 44, of Shafter was riding a bicycle around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 43, north of Cherry Street. He died at the scene, said the coroner.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

