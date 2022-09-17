ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Here's how Spartanburg football got back on track with win against Riverside

By Ryan Davenport
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158mle_0hz8vn3a00

SPARTANBURG – With experienced senior big men up front to keep defenders in their place, your running backs are likely to shine.

That was absolutely the case for Drek Carter, Keke Kelly and Trey Harris in Spartanburg’s 59-25 win over Riverside (1-4) Friday night. While Spartanburg finished up with just shy of 400 yards passing, the Vikings piled up well over 300 yards rushing with most of the game-changing moments coming from that talented backfield.

A fourth-and-1 offsides infraction, punt snap into the end zone, and a Warriors touchdown pass cut the Vikings lead to 14-9 with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. The sudden momentum swing meant nothing to Carter and his veteran offensive front.

Carter, a senior, carried the Vikings (2-3) the entire series immediately following Riverside’s touchdown with runs of 15, 19, 51, 6, and finally 3 yards to turn the tide back in Spartanburg’s favor.

TOP PERFORMERSGrayson Loftis's 279 passing yards headlines Spartanburg's Week 4 top football performers

STATE SCORESSouth Carolina high school football scores for SCHSL Week 4 of 2022 season

HOW THEY STACK UPUpstate Super 25 high school football rankings entering Week 4

“It got hairy for a minute,” Spartanburg coach Mark Hodge said. “Our offensive line did a good job with them. We were able to answer quickly. It’s a senior offensive line. They’re starting to get stronger, a little more confident and a little more swagger especially running the football.”

Carter finished with 139 yards rushing in less than three quarters.

“He’s fabulous,” said Hodge of Carter. “He’s got a smile that lights up the room. He’s got great hips and balance. He runs the ball hard between the tackles. Not huge but strong, but he doesn’t want to bounce everything outside like a lot of kids. He’s tough and doesn’t want to come out.”

When it was not Carter leading the biggest drive of the night, it was Kelly popping off huge plays to get the sideline jumping.

Carter’s first two carries went for 60 and 51 yards as he made ample use of his time to finish as the leading rusher with 188 yards on only eight carries.

Carter, a freshman, was responsible for the early 14-0 lead, snapping off a 60-yard, first-quarter touchdown run, with his speed and shiftiness leaving several defenders grasping at air. He later set up Will Love’s 22-yard field goal halfway through the third quarter with his second carry of the night, the 51 yard run.

Harris was no slouch either, with all three of his runs going for at least 5 yards including a touchdown.

“It’s nice to be able to have a couple of guys who can run it and two quarterbacks who can run it,” added Hodge. “That’s a great advantage. When Drek needs a rest, we can bring in Keke and Trey on top of that. It’s a really good group to have.”

The Vikings will take that rushing attack into a final non-region matchup with Mauldin at Viking Stadium next Friday before beginning the 2-AAAAA region slate the following week.

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes

Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family

Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
RUSTON, LA
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Football
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Mauldin, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Riverside
wvlt.tv

Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
greenvillejournal.com

Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest to return to Greenville

The second annual Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest will be held Oct. 23 in Greenville. From 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the free event, which is presented by the Clemson University MBA program, will showcase 21 musical performances from 10 porches in the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood. The festival will feature performances by:. MAXXGood$. Say...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Woman dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said. Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.
NORRIS, SC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

3K+
Followers
616
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy