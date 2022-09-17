Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel Maven
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. USF Bulls
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
WHAS 11
The Wrap | Cards can't close, Cats pitch shutout
Louisville has a crushing loss while Kentucky's defense dominates. Tyler Greever, Mark Ennis and Andy Sweeney break it all down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are more options where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster vaccine in Louisville. Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare now have the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine available to the public for those who meet criteria. The University of Louisville will also be conducting...
Once numerous, the few remaining ferries on the Ohio River carry on
The boats hearken back to a slower time and maintain the cultural heartbeats of the small communities that keep them afloat.
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022
Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
WHAS 11
'It doesn't play on something that we already know': Mayor announces The Louisville
The Louisville is made with Knob Creek Bourbon and was created by SC Baker. It has five ingredients, including lime juice and cinnamon syrup.
Wave 3
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
Wave 3
Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour. According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
wkyufm.org
The DOJ’s investigation into Louisville police is almost here. The next mayor will deal with the consequences
Mayor Greg Fischer recently announced the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to conclude its investigation into Louisville’s policing practices in “the coming weeks.”. But Fischer won’t be the one managing most of the outcomes of that investigation, because his term is up at the end of the...
wdrb.com
Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
wdrb.com
Drivers dealing with I-71 detours during morning and afternoon commute this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Commuters who normally use a busy stretch of Interstate 71 South will deal with detours this week as a construction project has several miles of the interstate closed through Sept. 26. The 10-day closure went into effect Sept. 16 for a construction project on I-71 South...
wdrb.com
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
Comments / 0