Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia wins Lady Bulldog Invitational
The Columbia (Lake City) volleyball team is on a roll. This past Friday and Saturday at the 8-team Lady Bulldog Invitational volleyball tournament at Bell High School, the Tigers (11-5) went 4-0 to win the event. The LBI included two of the top eight teams in the state in Class...
mainstreetdailynews.com
High Springs BMX to host regional finals
High Springs BMX will host its first-ever regional finals for the USABMX DK Gold Cup Southeast Championship Series this weekend. Over 700 riders across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina will compete for the title. Competitors range from beginners to elite-level professional boys and girls racers from ages 2 to 65.
wuft.org
A crowd of hundreds gathered to remember Eastside High School student Dabien White
The head coach and two players rose from their seats and walked to the front of the Eastside High School auditorium in Gainesville. The audience, having sung, cried, clapped and cheered during the funeral service, listened as Coach Harold “Gator” Hoskins offered words of comfort. Speaking in front...
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida football: Billy Napier says why Anthony Richardson isn’t running
The sentiment was the same for many Florida football fans on Saturday:. “Enough with the trick plays Burt! Run the dang ball!”. Florida was able to run at will against USF with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Nay’Quan Wright. Noticeably absent from the run parade was QB Anthony Richardson, who was credited with seven rushes for 24 yards.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Declining gas prices may be ending
Gas prices dropped again over the past week, but signs point to a looming end to the steady declines that started in June. According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon dropped four cents to $3.67. In Florida, prices went from $3.43 last week to $3.40 and from $3.50 to $3.46 in Gainesville.
Gator Country
Bowens commits to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Howard Bishop to host second City Services Fair
The City of Gainesville will be holding its second City Services Fair at the Howard Bishop Middle School on Saturday. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is designed to allow city residents and anyone who works in and/or does business with the city to learn more about the city services and local government. The event will be in the middle school cafeteria, located at 1901 NE Ninth St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game
There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
WCJB
“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend. “People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
AC staff, developers present plans for 4,000 acres
Alachua County staff, developers and UF officials presented information on Tuesday about three options for more than 4,000 acres along Parker Road on the west side of Gainesville and just outside the urban cluster. The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will continue the discussion and vote on Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
mycbs4.com
Local high school football teams see cancellations due to flooding at Citizens Field
Gainesville, FL — With football season in full swing, some local high school teams have seen their games cancelled or relocated due to the rain causing flooding at Citizens Field. "I know it's very disappointing for the kids. It's disappointing for me," Clint Bryan has been in charge of...
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday reveals Week 4 location for top 25 matchup
ESPN’s College Gameday is headed down south to Knoxville, Tennessee for a Top 25 matchup between Tennessee and Florida. The announcement came Sunday following wins from both teams on Saturday. Tennessee handled business easily against its non-conference opponent Akron, defeating the Zips 63-6. Florida got by South Florida in...
Tim Tebow is opening a new restaurant near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Sept. 21 a new restaurant, Clean Juice, will be opening a location in Jacksonville. Clean Juice is a USDA-certified organic green juice and food bar franchise. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This franchise has partnered with Tim Tebow, who is also its brand...
In the state of Florida, minimum wage will be increasing at the end of the month
Jacksonville, Fla. — Minimum wage will increase by one dollar by the end of September. The owner of Angie’s Subs tells Action News Jax it’s great the state is raising minimum wage, but since the cost of living went up, he says lawmakers should consider increasing it again.
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
wuft.org
One of the largest underdeveloped areas in Gainesville is set for another round of rezoning meetings
One of Gainesville’s largest rezoning proposals is set to resurface this fall, starting at a City Plan Board meeting Thursday. The proposal reignites a debate over the potential for large-scale development in the northern edge of the city. Three years after the Gainesville City Commission rejected a proposal to...
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
Comments / 0