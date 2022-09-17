The City of Gainesville will be holding its second City Services Fair at the Howard Bishop Middle School on Saturday. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is designed to allow city residents and anyone who works in and/or does business with the city to learn more about the city services and local government. The event will be in the middle school cafeteria, located at 1901 NE Ninth St.

