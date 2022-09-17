ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia wins Lady Bulldog Invitational

The Columbia (Lake City) volleyball team is on a roll. This past Friday and Saturday at the 8-team Lady Bulldog Invitational volleyball tournament at Bell High School, the Tigers (11-5) went 4-0 to win the event. The LBI included two of the top eight teams in the state in Class...
BELL, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High Springs BMX to host regional finals

High Springs BMX will host its first-ever regional finals for the USABMX DK Gold Cup Southeast Championship Series this weekend. Over 700 riders across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina will compete for the title. Competitors range from beginners to elite-level professional boys and girls racers from ages 2 to 65.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Declining gas prices may be ending

Gas prices dropped again over the past week, but signs point to a looming end to the steady declines that started in June. According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon dropped four cents to $3.67. In Florida, prices went from $3.43 last week to $3.40 and from $3.50 to $3.46 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Bowens commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Howard Bishop to host second City Services Fair

The City of Gainesville will be holding its second City Services Fair at the Howard Bishop Middle School on Saturday. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is designed to allow city residents and anyone who works in and/or does business with the city to learn more about the city services and local government. The event will be in the middle school cafeteria, located at 1901 NE Ninth St.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetdailynews.com

AC staff, developers present plans for 4,000 acres

Alachua County staff, developers and UF officials presented information on Tuesday about three options for more than 4,000 acres along Parker Road on the west side of Gainesville and just outside the urban cluster. The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will continue the discussion and vote on Oct....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
HAWTHORNE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday reveals Week 4 location for top 25 matchup

ESPN’s College Gameday is headed down south to Knoxville, Tennessee for a Top 25 matchup between Tennessee and Florida. The announcement came Sunday following wins from both teams on Saturday. Tennessee handled business easily against its non-conference opponent Akron, defeating the Zips 63-6. Florida got by South Florida in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL

