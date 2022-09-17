Read full article on original website
DeSantis Admits Mass Migration Not Really A Big Problem In Florida Right Now
Yet he's chosen to join GOP border state governors in dumping people in cities run by Democrats, an idea Senate leader Mitch McConnell called a "good" one.
Judge asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge named to review documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home pressed Trump's lawyers on Tuesday to say whether they plan to assert that the records had been declassified by the former president, as he has claimed.
FDA baby formula review spares specific blame amid ongoing shortages
The agency’s probe found “systemic vulnerabilities” in the nation’s formula supply and federal actions, which have widely been criticized as too slow.
