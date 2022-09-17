Read full article on original website
What New Texarkana Business Is Under Construction And Now Hiring?
I can't remember exactly when it was, it seems like a year or so ago, that a new gas station/travel center chain announced they were moving to town and that they had purchased the property next to Guaranty Bank at the Nash Exit off I-30. Then we went for a long time and heard nothing...
Canfor cutting back on B.C. wood production
Canfor Corporation has announced a temporary reduction in production in British Columbia due to market conditions. The production capacity will be reduced through a two-week curtailment beginning September 26 at the majority of solid wood facilities in B.C. and will be followed by the resumption of reduced operating schedules until the end of 2022.
CMC buys Advanced Steel Recovery
Commercial Metals Company has acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR), a leading supplier of recycled ferrous metals located in Southern California. ASR's primary operations include processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets. ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of scrap annually across its processing, industrial collection, and brokerage platforms.
Poll: Bookstore has support, but profitability questionable
A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail. Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:. “Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”. The results:. Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
Is This Major Retail Chain Closing its Shreveport-Bossier Stores?
A major national retail chain previously announced that it would be shutting down operations at 150 of its locations. Now we know which stores will be the first to close, including one right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. According to CNBC, major retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has announced...
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
Popular Italian Eatery is Coming Back to Texarkana Soon!
In case you haven't heard, Texarkana is getting a new Italian restaurant on the Arkansas side of town soon!. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is returning to the former location of Copeland's just off I-30. Monjunis originated in the state of...
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,167. Total Deaths: 114. COVID-19 Metrics for Union County. Total...
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
q973radio.com
Here’s What Shreveport-Bossier Residents Could Buy With $25,000
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
Melissa Miller completes 20 years with Peoples Bank
Melissa Miller was recognized by Peoples Bank recently for her 20 years of service. Miller is assistant vice president and head teller at the Main branch. "Melissa is a caring individual who does a great job of serving our customers and managing our main bank's customer service specialists. Her leadership, loyalty and dedication are very much appreciated. Working with her is a pleasure, and all of us at Peoples Bank wish Melissa a happy 20th anniversary," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Kaylee Brooks 2022 Miss Columbia County Fair Queen
Kaylee Brooks won the Miss Columbia County Fair Queen Pageant on Monday night. Gabrielle Harrell was named Junior Miss Columbia County Fair Queen. Brooks, 20, of Magnolia, is the daughter of Stephanie Riedel. She is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is in the nursing program. She was the recipient of the Windgate Nursing Foundation Scholarship.
"Light for the Fight" ceremony October 3 at SAU's Blanchard Hall Fountain
The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
KSLA
Mooringsport mayor arrested after alleged contract fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed William Chester Coffman, mayor of Mooringsport was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16. On Jan. 22, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/ Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) was given a request by the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office (CPCO) to investigate an allegation of fraud by a public official. Coffman, 54, was the public official named in the allegations.
Magnolia School Board opens discussion about artificial turf for outdoor athletic facilities
The Magnolia School Board recently decided to study possible installation of artificial turf at the district’s football, baseball and softball fields. Much discussion around the community has gotten back to the board and it was addressed during the meeting. Board president Mike Waters said it’s estimated that turf for...
