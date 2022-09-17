Friday’s Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6

Canyon View 27, Tolleson 0

Casteel High School 23, Williams Field 20

Corona Del Sol 21, Perry 13

Eastmark 42, San Tan Foothills 0

El Capitan 42, Joseph City 32

Gila Ridge 19, Yuma Cibola 6

Highland Prep 27, Pinon 18

Keams Canyon Hopi 14, Tuba City 12

Liberty 50, Valor Christian, Colo. 7

Many Farms 44, Glendale North Pointe 0

Morenci 21, Willcox 14

Page 40, Kayenta Monument Valley 35

Phoenix Cortez def. Tucson Santa Rita, forfeit

Phoenix Maryvale 47, Ajo 0

Phoenix Pinnacle 39, Queen Creek 13

Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Benson 0

San Tan Charter 16, Tanque Verde 7

Scottsdale Prep 53, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0

Show Low 57, Winslow 0

Snowflake 49, Glendale 10

Thatcher 40, Safford 2

Tucson Sabino 55, Tucson Palo Verde 6

Whiteriver Alchesay 6, Globe 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullhead City Mohave vs. ALA-Anthem South, ccd.

Cibecue vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.

Heritage Academy - Laveen vs. Rock Point, ccd.

Salome vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

Tuba City Greyhills vs. Mountainside, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

North Dakota beats Northern Arizona on late flea flicker

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left to help North Dakota beat Northern Arizona 27-24 on Saturday. Northern Arizona had taken a 24-20 lead with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by R.J. Martinez’s 12-yard completion to Coleman Owen. UND answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive. NAU held a 14-13 lead entering the fourth after the teams combined for three punts in the third frame before the scoring happened down the stretch. Schuster was 21 of 32 for 206 yards and two touchdowns for North Dakota (2-1). Tyler Hoosman carried it 12 times for 102 yards.
FARGO, ND
